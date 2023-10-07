Nigeria: Kano Mass Wedding - Intending Couples Test Positive for Hepatitis B, HIV, Pregnancy

Some intending couples for the Kano mass wedding scheduled to be held soon have already tested positive for Hepatitis B, HIV, sickle cell and pregnancy.

The spokesperson of Hisbah Board, Lawan Fagge said the persons were found with one health issue or the other at the point of pre-marital test screening they were subjected to as part of the conditions for taking part in the state-sponsored wedding.

Fagge said the affected spouses have since been replaced in the ongoing exercise and subjected to counselling and medications.

According to him, "Based on the interim report we got from the Ministry of Health, about 40 males and females tested positive for Hepatitis B. There are those with sickle cell those who are pregnant and those with HIV. But they will be counselled and placed on medication for the next few months. They have been rejected from the exercise and made replacements. They might be considered after their medication.

"We screened about 5,000 out of which we only needed 1,800 couples," Fagge said.

Recall that the New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP-led government under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has earmarked the sum of N854 million to conduct mass weddings for the over 1,800 couples in the state. The mass wedding was first introduced in the state by the Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso-led administration.