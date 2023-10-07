Nigeria: Kano Mass Wedding - Intending Couples Test Positive for Hepatitis B, HIV, Pregnancy

7 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Some intending couples for the Kano mass wedding scheduled to be held soon have already tested positive for Hepatitis B, HIV, sickle cell and pregnancy.

The spokesperson of Hisbah Board, Lawan Fagge said the persons were found with one health issue or the other at the point of pre-marital test screening they were subjected to as part of the conditions for taking part in the state-sponsored wedding.

Fagge said the affected spouses have since been replaced in the ongoing exercise and subjected to counselling and medications.

According to him, "Based on the interim report we got from the Ministry of Health, about 40 males and females tested positive for Hepatitis B. There are those with sickle cell those who are pregnant and those with HIV. But they will be counselled and placed on medication for the next few months. They have been rejected from the exercise and made replacements. They might be considered after their medication.

"We screened about 5,000 out of which we only needed 1,800 couples," Fagge said.

Recall that the New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP-led government under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has earmarked the sum of N854 million to conduct mass weddings for the over 1,800 couples in the state. The mass wedding was first introduced in the state by the Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso-led administration.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.