Nigeria: Winners Emerge in Global Win Lottery

Akinlolu Adeogun won a national scholarship worth N5 million and five others won international passports in the maiden draw of Straight Records Limited, the parent company behind 'The Global Win Lottery,'

The company equally expressed its commitment to providing Nigerians with opportunities for growth and development through scholarships for domestic or foreign study as well as vacation experiences, its lottery.

Speaking after the draw, the managing director of Straight Records Limited, Afam Mbanefo, said what they are trying to do with this initiative is drive exposure and hope in the academic and leisure industries.

Mbanefo said: "We have structured the lottery game in such a way that everyone who plays in various categories of academic scholarship or vacation leisure would have the opportunity to experience studying abroad in the UK, Canada, or America, and the leisure could be in Qatar or Dubai, as the case may be."

He said what people do not know is that exposure is a heavy tool for bringing value. Exposure is a heavy tool in education, and the more exposed you are, the more experienced you are in doing whatever you want to do. In this way, we hope to bring new things and value to individuals, he said.

Growth and Business Development manager, Straight Records Limited, Dolapo Esho, stated that, The Global Win is an initiative that promises to change the lives of Nigerian youth with opportunities they will normally not get.

"It is a game of chance, and we are encouraging them not to play away with their future, so we encourage them to take that step towards changing their lives.

"We understand the economic challenges happening, and this initiative gives back while at the same time helping parents who cannot afford tuition right now because things are hard, so this one will help you to be ready anytime and attend any university of your choice, and with this, we are creating a new opportunity for people who just feel surreal," she said.

On his path, Lottery manager, The Global Win, Adekunle Adebayo, said, We know a lottery is a form of wealth distribution and making people realise their hope from a pool collection because multiple people will play the game and just a winner will emerge, and that is what transpired here today.

We want other people to key into this noble course where they can have the opportunity to study abroad, which is the UK, US, and Canada, and also study locally and get any of their certificates from any of the institutions in the country. Also, people who want to travel on tour can key into our travel and tour game.