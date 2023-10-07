Nigeria: Netflix to Release Ijogbon, Elite - Season 7, Others This Month

Leading steaming platform, NETFLIX is rolling out exciting productions and highly anticipated titles like Ijogbon, Lupin: Part 3, Elite: Season 7, and a host of others in this month of October.

Ijogbon, a gripping story of love from one of Nigeria's leading filmmakers, Kunle Afolayan will stream on October 13. The thriller follows the story of four teenagers from a rural village in South-West Nigeria who stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds but soon find themselves in a mess when others come looking for the bounty.

The cast which includes Kayode Ojuolape, Dorathy Bachor, Yemi Solade, Ruby Akubeze, Bimbo Manuel, Gabriel Afolayan, Sam Dede, Tana Adelana, Yemi Solade, Yemi Sodimu, Femi Branch, Adunni Ade, Funky Mallam and Fawaz Aina, a member of the famous Ikorodu Boiz, are expected to shine in this riveting story. With a cast that not only showcases an apparent diversity but also an unmatched skill set, Ijogbon promised to deliver a gripping tale that will set records both nationally and internationally.

Recall that Anklápó, Afolayan's previous Netflix original, won Best Overall Movie and the most awards at the ninth Africa Magic Viewer's Choice honors (AMVCA). We can only assume that Ijogbon will do much more after the spectacular success of its preceding title!

A number of films on Netflix this October before Ijogbon debuts, include Lupin: Part 3, Fair Play l, The Walking Dead: Season 11, and DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1. Other titles like Rick and Morty: Season 7, Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had, Elite: Season 7, Kandasamys: The Baby, Princess Power: Season 2 and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, will be available for viewing.

Netflix also has a wide selection of Local Titles to choose from. Fans can watch The One for Sarah, The Rise of Igbinogun, Passport, Ijakumo and Yahoo+.