Nigeria: Tinubu Flags Off APC Campaign Rally in Kogi Tomorrow

7 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abayomi Omole

President Bola Tinubu will tomorrow flag-off the Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign rally in the state capital, Lokoja.

A statement issued yesterday by the campaign spokesman/director, media and publicity, Kogi APC governorship campaign council, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said, "President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the national leader of the party, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, the national chairman of our great party; Prince Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State and chairman, APC National Campaign Council for Kogi governorship election, shall be leading other leaders of the party, esteemed members of our party and the general public to the epoch-making event to start our journey to victory on November 11, 2023.

"The ultra-modern Mohammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja, one of the aesthetic beauties of the GYB administration, will play host to the event, starting from 10 am. The Kogi State APC governorship campaign council has put modalities in place to ensure a hitch-free flag-off rally.

"On Sunday, the 8th of October, 2023, our party will make a big statement ahead of the election as Kogi remains APC and APC is Kogi State."

