Nigeria: 'Nigeria Produced 38 Female Vice Chancellors Out of 760 in 60 Years'

The secretary-general of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), Professor Yakubu Ochefu, has disclosed that over 720 individuals have held the position of vice chancellor in the Nigeria University System (NUS) since 1960, out of which 38 were women.

Prof Ochefu, who disclosed this in Abuja Friday at a briefing to herald the commemoration of the 60 year anniversary of the committee, said although a number of them were deceased, many are still serving in various universities across the country.

He said the committee, which held its first meeting in 1962, comprised of vice-chancellors of federal, state and private universities in Nigeria and set to celebrate 6o of their existence and has been working very quietly in the background in improving the university system.

Prof Ochefu said the major initiatives of policies the education system has today were from the meetings and inputs of the CVC, such as harmonisation of academic calendar, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), improving the welfare of the staff of university staff, predatory journals to promote good practices in the university system, and the minimum academic benchmark and core curriculum of the university.

He said the university system went through so many challenges, ranging from funding and access, but was able to overcome some, and that celebrating 60 years was a milestone achievement as water had passed through the bridges but was able to overcome.

Meanwhile, the 60th anniversary scheduled to hold on Monday in Abuja would have President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as distinguished guests of honour, while the president of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Prof Ekanem Braide is billed to be the keynote speaker