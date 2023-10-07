Liberia: U.S. Embassy Urges Liberians to Exercise Their Right to Vote in Upcoming Elections

Monrovia — The United States Embassy in Liberia, represented by Chargé d'Affaires Catherine Rodriguez, has issued a statement emphasizing the importance of the upcoming elections in Liberia and urging all citizens to exercise their right to vote freely and peacefully.

In a statement delivered on Friday, October 6, 2023, Chargé d'Affaires Catherine Rodriguez emphasized the significance of the upcoming elections and underscored the United States' commitment to ensuring that they are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

Rodriguez discussed the critical role of the United States as a long-standing partner of Liberia in taking these elections seriously. She highlighted the recent announcement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding visa restrictions for individuals undermining Liberia's democratic process, emphasizing that such restrictions are one tool used to hold accountable those who may seek to disrupt the electoral process.

However, Rodriguez stressed that the most powerful tools in the electoral process lie with the Liberian people--their voices and their votes. She encouraged citizens to engage in meaningful dialogue about Liberia's future with friends and family, to think about the nation's long-term vision, and to carefully consider the candidates' plans for the country.

Acknowledging the inevitable competition in a democracy, Rodriguez cautioned against those who might use elections to spread rumors, misinformation, or engage in hate speech and violent rhetoric. She referred to the recent tragic loss of lives in Lofa as a somber reminder of the consequences of violence in the electoral process and called for the rejection of such tactics.

Rodriguez emphasized the importance of not amplifying hateful messages or violent rhetoric on social media or other platforms, and she implored Liberians to resolve their differences peacefully through the ballot box.

The Chargé d'Affaires further encouraged all Liberians to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing that their votes are the most valuable power any democracy offers its people. She urged citizens not to squander this right and to make their voices heard through the ballot box.

Rodriguez expressed confidence in the National Elections Commission as the electoral authority and the source for official election results. She urged citizens to obtain information from official sources to ensure the accuracy and legitimacy of election-related information.