Nigeria: More Trouble for Naira Marley as Court Issues Production Warrant Against Him for Alleged Credit Card Fraud

Embattled Nigerian singer, Azzez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, who is currently cooling his feet in the custody of the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Command, following investigation into the death of the late Nigerian rapper, Mohbad, has run into another trouble as a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, yesterday issued a production warrant against him.

A production warrant is a temporary order directing that an accused person or defendant be brought to court to answer to a charge.

Naira Marley is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on an 11 counts charge bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, issued the warrant following an application by the prosecuting counsel, Bilikisu Buhari "to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date."

The anti-graft agency said the offences were committed on different dates between Nov. 26, 2018 and December.11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019. Recall that on May 20, 2019, the anti-graft agency had arraigned the Marlian Music boss, before the Federal High Court, Lagos.

At the resumed sitting on Friday, counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo, SAN informed the court that the defendant (Naira Marley) was unavoidably absent from court owing to his being detained by the Police for interrogation in respect of the murder of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Ojo, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment of the trial.

Responding, prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, however, prayed the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

Justice Oweibo granted the prayers of the prosecution counsel and issued a production warrant against the defendant. The judge further adjourned the matter till October 30, 2023 for continuation of trial."