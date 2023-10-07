Nigeria: We Paid Davido $94,600 but Never Showed Up - Ex-NFF Boss Pinnick 'Drags' Singer

7 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has called out Afrobeats singer Davido for failing to perform at an event despite being paid $94,600.

Speaking during the 19th edition of Warri Again, Amaju claimed that the organisers also booked a private jet for $18,000 for the 'Unavailable Crooner' but he never showed up.

He then stated that the organisers had to replace him with another act, Shallipopi.

His words: "We paid Davido $94,600 on the 6th of April. We paid $18,000 for his plane. If he says he's a big boy, we will tell him we are bigger than him.

"I'm not joking. So, while he was playing his games back and forth, we decided to hunt to find another artiste, Shallipopi.

"You see, when people say they are big, I'm amazed. Is Burna Boy not the biggest artiste in Nigeria today? Burna Boy is half Itsekiri. Burna Boy's paternal grandmother is Itsekiri. So, he's bigger than him (Davido).

"Is there anyone bigger than RMD in the acting industry? Or someone bigger than Ali Baba in the comedy industry? We have stars aplenty in Warri. Nobody is bigger than Warri." (sic)

