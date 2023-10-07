Nigeria: Quack Nurse Who Administered Injections On Mohbad Caused His Death - Police

7 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, a singer, also known as Mohbad as the Lagos State police command, yesterday said he died out of negligence from a quack auxiliary nurse who was employed to administer drugs on the deceased.

The police said the auxiQuack nurse who administered injections on Mohbad caused his death - Policeghliary nurse, identified as Miss Feyisayo Ogedegbe, actually administered some injections on the deceased before he died.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023 under a controversial circumstance.

Addressing newsmen on the findings of the police, the commissioner of police in the state, Idowu Owohunwa, said the auxiliary nurse administered doses of tetanus toxants, paracetamol, intravenous injections and cetrazone, which immediately triggered vomiting, goose bumps and convulsions that eventually resulted in the singer's death.

Owohunwa revealed that investigations so far conducted on the death of the singer revealed that the nurse was invited to treat the injury Mohbad sustained during a violent fight between him and his childhood friend known as Prime Boy at the deceased's Lekki residence.

Owohunwa explained that both Naira Marley and Sam Larry are still being held over earlier physical assault, cyber bullying and assault occasioning harm on the deceased.

The state police boss revealed that in all, 26 suspects were arrested, out of which five are directly and indirectly linked to the death of Mohbad.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.