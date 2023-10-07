Nigeria: Quack Nurse Who Administered Injections On Mohbad Caused His Death - Police

A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, a singer, also known as Mohbad as the Lagos State police command, yesterday said he died out of negligence from a quack auxiliary nurse who was employed to administer drugs on the deceased.

The police said the auxiQuack nurse who administered injections on Mohbad caused his death - Policeghliary nurse, identified as Miss Feyisayo Ogedegbe, actually administered some injections on the deceased before he died.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023 under a controversial circumstance.

Addressing newsmen on the findings of the police, the commissioner of police in the state, Idowu Owohunwa, said the auxiliary nurse administered doses of tetanus toxants, paracetamol, intravenous injections and cetrazone, which immediately triggered vomiting, goose bumps and convulsions that eventually resulted in the singer's death.

Owohunwa revealed that investigations so far conducted on the death of the singer revealed that the nurse was invited to treat the injury Mohbad sustained during a violent fight between him and his childhood friend known as Prime Boy at the deceased's Lekki residence.

Owohunwa explained that both Naira Marley and Sam Larry are still being held over earlier physical assault, cyber bullying and assault occasioning harm on the deceased.

The state police boss revealed that in all, 26 suspects were arrested, out of which five are directly and indirectly linked to the death of Mohbad.