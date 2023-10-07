Nigeria: Naira Marley in Fresh EFCC Trouble

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, yesterday issued a production warrant against Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo handed down the order following the absence of the accused person from court.

Naira Marley is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, on an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.

At the resumed sitting, counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo SAN, informed the court that the defendant was unavoidably absent from court owing to his detention by the Police for interrogation in respect of the alleged murder of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Ojo, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment of the trial.

Responding, prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, however, prayed the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

Justice Oweibo granted the prayers of the prosecution counsel and issued a production warrant against the defendant. The judge further adjourned the matter till October 30, 2023 for continuation of trial.