Nigeria: Kano Censorship Board Bans Primary School Reading Book Over 'Vulgar Language'

7 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bode Gbadebo

The Kano State Films and Censorship Board has confiscated hundreds of a primary school reading book titled, 'Queen Primer Part II', and also banned the use of the book in primary schools in the State.

The Board said the book contains vulgar language, hence it's unsuitable for teaching primary school pupils.

Director of the Board, Abba Al-Mustapha, described the book as a menace, saying that the Board will not relent in its mandate to get to the root of the matter and make those responsible for the publication and distribution of the book in the State to face the full wrath of the law.

He said about 1,200 copies of the book had been confiscated so far from bookstores and open markets, warning against further sale, distribution, and use of the book in the State.

"Praise be to God, everyone in Kano knew that we all woke up to a menace about a book, which is being used to teach our children in primary schools titled 'Queen Primer'. This book contains vulgar languages, which are unsuitable for our children's hearing or learning.

"On arrival in the office this morning (Thursday), I mobilised my operation team to swing into action and they confiscated about 1,200 copies of the book so far from bookstores and open markets and we will not relent in our investigation to get to the root of the matter to the extent of making those responsible to face the full wrath of the law.

"The position of the Kano State Films and Censorship Board is that we have banned the use and sale of this book and all related to it in Kano State. We have also banned the use of the book for learning purposes in all primary schools in the State," Al-Mustapha declared.

