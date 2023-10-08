Nigeria: Organizers Flag Off 2023 National Anti-Corruption Marathon Race

Organizers of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon race has flagged off the 5th edition with the commencement of registration for participants for the event scheduled for December 9th in Abuja.

The National co-ordinator of the programme, Jacob Onu disclosed that many Nigerians are joining forces with his body to fight the menace of corruption in the country.

"The marathon is to raise awareness on the fight against corruption in the country as part of effort to help the government in their fight against the menace. As you run and endure, you must equally remember that the fight against corruption is a long, difficult and sometime frustrating one , the one underlying factor is that we must never relent in our effort to fight the menace"

"Our marathon race is symbolic in that without perseverance and endurance one can't start and finish a marathon race. Just as we are fighting and battling corruption one one hand we are equally against the use of drugs enhancing substance by athletes in our sports," she said.

Lending support to the race, Mrs Rita Mosindi the Athletics Federation of Nigeria(AFN) secretary general promised that the AFN will give their technical support to the event.

The Anti- Corruption marathon race is 21.5km (half-marathon) will start at Eagles Square by 7am and pass through the National Stadium and terminates at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.