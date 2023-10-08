Nigeria: You're on Your Own, New Nigeria People's Party Tells Atiku

8 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Terkula Igidi

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) has asked a former vice president and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to leave Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso out of his (Atiku) quest to challenge the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Atiku had last Thursday during a world press conference held in Abuja called on Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the NNPP respectively to team up with him to expose the 'dirty' secrets of President Tinubu.

But addressing the media at the NNPP national secretariat in Abuja, the acting deputy national chairman, Prince Nwaeze Onu, said that unlike Atiku and the PDP, the NNPP is not in court and would not want to be seen as an interloper in a case that it is not involved in.

He said the NNPP should not be dragged into things affecting other parties, saying the party decided not to approach the court because of its love for Nigeria.

