Uganda: Museveni Reacts to Israel Attack By Hamas

President Museveni has said implementing the two-state solution will help deescalate the tensions between Israel and Hamas.

"The breakout of renewed violence in Israel- Palestine is regrettable. Why don't the two sides implement the two-state solution," Museveni said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

In a planned operation, Hamas launched an intense barrage of rockets with some reaching as far away as Jerusalem and Tel Aviv before Palestinian fighters entered southern Israel by sea, land and air.

These fighters held several Israel towns and army posts for hours, killed a number of people whereas others, including Israel soldiers were captured by the Hamas.

The development has prompted Israel to launch what they termed as a "war" against Hamas in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned all Hamas hideouts will turned into rubble.

A number of people have since been killed and others injured.

In his comment on the ongoing fighting, President Museveni warned against attacking civilians.

"To be condemned, in particular, is the practice of targeting civilians and non- combatants by the belligerents," he said.

About the two-state solution

The two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict that Museveni wants to be implemented envisions an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel, west of the Jordan River.