Kenya: President Ruto Condemns Attack on Israel, Calls for Ceasefire

Nairobi — President William Ruto has denounced the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, saying terrorism cannot be justified.

Hundreds have been killed and thousands more injured in the conflict which followed rocket attacks by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Israel, in what has sparked global condemnation and and a declaration of a full-scale war by Israel on the enemy in Palestine.

"Kenya strongly maintains that there exists no justification whatsoever for terrorism, which constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security. All acts of terrorism and violent extremism are abhorrent, criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of the perpetrator, or their motivations," Ruto said in a statement.

The President extended his condolences to the families affected by the escalating violence.

President Ruto condemned all acts of terrorism and violent extremism, deeming them "abhorrent, criminal, and unjustifiable," regardless of the perpetrator's motivations. He called upon the international community to mobilize efforts to hold accountable those responsible for these reprehensible acts of terrorism, including their organizers, financiers, sponsors, supporters, and enablers.

In light of the complex and sensitive security context in Israel-Palestine, Kenya called for a ceasefire to halt any further military action between Israel and Palestine, citing the exacerbating tension and the suffering of civilians.

President Ruto urged both parties to refrain from further attacks and work toward a peaceful resolution to end the conflict, recognizing the distressing intentional targeting of civilians and the escalating casualties. He emphasized the importance of all parties respecting the rights of civilians and abiding by their obligations under international law.

Hamas, the militant group controlling the Gaza Strip, claimed to have captured Israeli officers and soldiers, holding them in "safe places." In response, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on Hamas sites and headquarters across various regions of the coastal enclave. Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz announced the cutoff of the power supply to the Palestinian enclave following the Hamas attack.

In a national address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel to be "in a state of war" and ordered a full mobilization of reserves. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held an emergency meeting with key officials, reiterating the Palestinian people's right to defend themselves against Israeli forces and settlers.