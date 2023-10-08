Kenya: Israel Ambassador to Kenya Lotem Condemns Hamas Attack, Says Response Will Be Brutal, Massive

Nairobi — Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Michael Lotem has condemned the surprise attack by Hamas that left dozens dead, saying the response will be brutal and massive.

Several Israelis have reportedly been taken back to Gaza as hostages as forces responded with a wave of air strikes on targets in Gaza killing 161 people, Palestinian officials say.

In an exclusive interview with Capital FM, Ambassador Lotem said Hamas has declared war and will have to face consequences.

"The Israeli-Gaza border is at war because this is not another localized contained conflict or issue of skirmishes. It's a war and we'll have to deal with it as such. And we'll have to eliminate those behind this war," he told this writer soon after the attack.

The Palestinian armed group, Hamas, initiated the significant attack by launching over 2,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip, leading to the deaths of at least 22 Israelis and hundreds wounded.

In response to the escalating conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, "Citizens of Israel, we are at war," in a video message from military headquarters in Tel Aviv. The conflict also led to clashes in border areas, and several videos circulated on social media showing the situation.

As the conflict continued to intensify, Israeli warplanes began to pound locations in Gaza, referred to as "Operation Iron Swords," and Israeli soldiers engaged in ground fighting in various locations around the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In Nairobi, Ambassador Lotem said it was clear the attack was motivated by eliminating Israeli civilians.

The Israel Ambassador said they had launched an air campaign against Gaza as part elimination operation of the ongoing war.

"There were some hostage situations in some places as Hamas took refuge in houses. They were fighting from within so most of the Israeli troops have been launched and engaging with terrorist on the ground," Lotem said, adding that the ongoing operation response by the Israeli government is to ensure they uproot the substantial attacks by Hamas, the Palestinian armed group.

"Because this time we have to uproot the problem," he said.

Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, has delivered a stern warning to Hamas, stating that it had made a "grave mistake" in launching this assault.

The new attack has sparked outrage across the world, with world leaders condemning it as unwarranted.

French President Emmanuel Macron "strongly condemned the terrorist attacks which are currently hitting Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, and their families and those close to them."

Belgium

Belgium's Foreign Affairs Minister Hadja Lahbib wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, "strongly condemning the massive rocket attacks against Israeli civilians. Violence and terror only perpetuates suffering and hinders the path to dialogue. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We are monitoring the situation closely."

European Commission

"I unequivocally condemn the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel ... Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X.

Egypt

Egypt warned of "grave consequences" from an escalation in tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in a statement from the foreign ministry carried by the state news agency.

It called for "exercising maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger".

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri also held a call with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss developments, stating that both sides should exercise restraint to avoid serious risks.