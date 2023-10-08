Tunisia: Civil Society Activists Gather in Tunis to Condemn Recent Israeli Assault On Gazans

7 October 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A large number of students and civil society activists, Saturday, gathered near the Municipal Theater of Tunis, to denounce assaults of the Israeli occupying forces on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators hailed the armed operation «Toufan al Aqsa» (Al-Aqsa Flood) carried out by the Palestinian resistance in occupied regions bordering the Gaza Strip.

They chanted slogans against Israeli aggression, calling on the Tunisian authorities to criminalize normalization with the Zionist entity.

The gathering was held by the National Authority of Supporting the Arab Resistance, the Fight against Norminalization and Zionism and the Tunisian Network for the Fight against Normalization.

«Al-Aqsa Flood» is the name of the armed operation carrid out at dawn on Saturday by the Palestinian resistance.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.