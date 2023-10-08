Cote d'Ivoire/South Africa: Ivory Coast Unleash Titans for Bafana

Bafana Bafana face what could be a stern test after Ivory Coast announced a star-studded squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Hugo Broos' side and Morocco.

The West Africans play the Atlas Lions on 14 October before hosting South Africa three days later.

It could turn out to be a reality check for Bafana who are preparing for January's Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset has named a squad headlined by Galatasaray forward Wilfried Zaha, ex-AC Milan and Barcelona striker Franck Kessie as well as Nottingham Forest's Serge Aurier.

Another Forest defender Willy Boly, Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller and veteran attacker Max Gradel have also made the cut.

Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Badra Sangare will use his Premier Soccer League knowledge to try and frustrate Bafana forwards.

After beating Morroco in an Afcon qualifier in June, Broos' men were hailed as having established themselves into a strong outfit which can upset continental giants.

But they regressed and were less convincing in September's friendly matches against Namibia and DR Congo.

Now, the Elephants of Ivory Coast will further help Broos gauge his side's preparedness for the more demanding Afcon campaign which is just three months away.

Before travelling to West Africa, Bafana host neighbours Eswatini in another international friendly match.

Ivory Coast squad

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Charles Folly, Badra Ali Sangare

Defenders: Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Ousmane Diomande, Ghislain Konan,Odilon Kossonou, Evan Ndicka, Abakar Sylla, Wilfried Singo

Midfielders: Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Jean Michael Seri, Traore, Hamed Junior

Forwards: Simon Adingra, Jonathan Bamba, Oumar Diakite, Max Gradel, Sebastien Haller, Konate Karim, Christian Kouame, Jean Phillippe Krasso, Wilfried Zaha.