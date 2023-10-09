Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 67-Yr-Old With 100 Wraps of Cocaine At Abuja Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a 67-year-old trafficker, Chukwuemeka Clement, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, (NAIA), Abuja for ingesting 100 wraps of cocaine.

The suspect claimed he ventured into to Illicit drug business to raise enough money to marry a new wife and start life afresh after wasting 30 years of his life in Brazil, Ethiopia and Thailand.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said Chukwuemeka was arrested on Tuesday 3rd October during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight 951 from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and taken for body scan, which revealed multiple pellets in his stomach.

"While under observation, he excreted a total of 100 wraps of cocaine weighing 2.195 kilograms in four excretions.

"In his statement, he claimed to have spent 30 years in Brazil, Ethiopia and Thailand, while he was once married, without a child but lost his wife. He added that was why he decided to go into drug trafficking to raise enough money to marry a new wife and start life afresh," the NDLEA stated.

Also, on the 3rd October, NDLEA operatives at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, intercepted a 45-year-old woman, Bilkisu Mohammed Bello while preparing to board a Saudia Airlines flight to Saudi Arabia.

The NDLEA said "While being interviewed, she confessed that pellets of cocaine given to her to swallow before her flight were kept in a house in Farawa area of Kano. When she led NDLEA officers to the house, 52 wraps of the illicit substance with a total weight of 767grams were recovered."

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives supported by officers and men of the Nigerian Army, Civil Defence Corps and Amotekun personnel on Tuesday, 3rd October stormed James town, in Ogunmakin, Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun state where they located and destroyed 10.38 tonnes of cannabis sativa covering over 4.152 hectares.

"While on their way back from the operation, the team also intercepted

a truck marked FS548XN carrying a 40ft container loaded with logs of wood.

A search of the container led to the recovery of two bags of cannabis sativa weighing 20kgs while six suspects: Ahmed Yusuf, Olaniyi Babatunde, Adedeji Babatunde, Richard John, Osolale Olamilekan and Abdulazeez Saied, in the truck were arrested," the NDLEA stated.

In the same vein, operatives on Sunday 1st October raided Obi camp in Owan West LGA, Edo state where 30 sacks of skunk weighing 300kgs and concealed in charcoal were evacuated from an old dilapidated mud house. Similarly, two cannabis farms measuring 1.179065 hectares at Igbanke forest in Orhiowon local government area of the state were identified and destroyed on Friday 6th October while four suspects: Tersoo Zaria, 28; Ifeanyi Osai, 53; Moses David, 19, and Daniel Gabriel, 20, were arrested.