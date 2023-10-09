Nigeria: Lobi Stars Dim Sunshine Stars in Five-Goal Thriller

There was no away win in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), as most of the home teams recorded victories in the week 2 matches played yesterday.

Apart from debutants, Sporting FC Lagos who forced former champions Akwa United to a 0-0 draw in Uyo, all six matches ended in victories for the host clubs.

At the Lafia Township stadium, Sunshine Stars attempted a comeback but were unable to stop Lobi Stars who won 3-2 to move to second on the table.

After a barren first half, Tiza Samuel put Lobi Stars ahead in the 53rd minute and bagged his brace in the 70th minute. Taiwo Adulrafiu pulled one back for Sunshine Stars in the 79th minute but Ajibola Adeleke restored Lobi Stars two goal lead in the 85th before Micaheal Olulasi got the second for Sunshine in the fourth minute of added time for a nervy finish.

Elsewhere, Ahmed Jimoh scored a brace for Gombe United to beat title holders Enyimba 2-0 at the Pantami Stadium, while Remo Stars fought back to beat Enugu Rangers 2-0 in Ikenne.

In Kaduna, Niger Tornadoes 7th minute penalty goal was enough to hand them the maximum points against Rivers United, Kwara United edged Abia Warriors 1-0 in Ilorin, just as former champions, Plateau United piped Heartland 1-0 in Jos.

At the end of week two matches, the top three is occupied by Sporting Lagos (4 points), Lobi Stars (4 points) and Bendel Insurance (3 points).