Nigeria: Review of Border Towns' Fuel Supply Ban Underway - Customs CG

9 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, has said the federal government's subsisting restriction order placed on the supply of petroleum products to border communities may be reviewed "in the next few days."

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 banned the supply of petroleum products to Nigerians living within 20km of the country's frontiers to curtail the diversion of subsidised fuel to neighbouring countries.

But despite the outcry of the border communities, the ban has not been lifted by the federal government.

In August, the Senate asked the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to, as a matter of urgency, lift the subsisting restriction order placed on the supply of petroleum products to border communities.

However, Adeniyi, who was in Abeokuta, Ogun State, last Friday, hinted that the policy would soon be reviewed.

He said the NCS had made its position regarding the fuel supply ban known to the office of the National Security Adviser.

"On fuel supply to the border communities, we are actively monitoring the situation. If you remember there was actually a resolution of the Senate expressing the same concern. We also share the same understanding about this.

"We have made our position known to the National Security Adviser and we are hoping that in the next few days, there might be a review of this policy," Adeniyi said while responding to questions.

He also reiterated the NCS' zero tolerance for smuggling activities, especially of rice.

