Nigeria: Northern Nigeria - Before Terrorists Destroy Us

opinion

It is out of genuine concern that I wish to draw the attention of our leaders, especially those from the Northern part of the country, to the persistent destruction of communities in the region due to the activities of kidnappers and terrorists.

It has been more than two weeks since the abduction of an unspecified number of female students from off-campus hostels of the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) in Zamfara State.

And just as we are still reeling from the shock of the embarrassing situation, news filtered in on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, that five more students were seized by another group of terrorists at the Federal University Dutsinma in neighbouring Katsina State.

Ordinarily, these tragedies should spark a major outrage in a responsible country that has the interest of its citizens at heart.

But in Nigeria, we have been so desensitised by bloodshed and violent abductions that incidents like these are seen as daily realities of life.

Nothing signposts the country's lack of resolve to address insecurity than the failure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to even mention the abduction of the female varsity students in his independence anniversary speech.

On their part, federal lawmakers in the House of Representatives never forgot to honour the late MohBad, a Southern singer whose death has generated widespread publicity, but completely ignored the kidnapping of the Zamfara varsity students.

The continued inaction and silence surrounding this issue is alarming and requires immediate attention from our leaders.

It is disheartening to witness repeated attacks on educational institutions in Northern Nigeria, a region already notoriously backward in terms of educational development.

As a nation, we cannot allow terrorists to overrun our communities, sow fear and hinder the progress and development of our youths.

Education is the bedrock of any thriving society, providing opportunities, fostering innovation and empowering individuals to realise their potential.

By allowing terrorists to target our educational institutions without decisive and proactive intervention, we are jeopardising the future of countless students, their families, and our nation as a whole.

These recurring attacks on schools undermine the trust and confidence of students, parents and educators, deterring them from pursuing education and hindering efforts to bridge the educational divide between the North and the South.

This vicious cycle perpetuates a state of socio-economic inequality and limits the opportunities for progress and prosperity in the region.

President Tinubu and members of the National Assembly! It is our duty and responsibility as concerned citizens to strongly condemn these acts of terror and insist upon swift and effective actions to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.

We implore you to collaborate with security agencies, engage in intelligence-sharing and enhance the capacity and resources dedicated to safeguarding our educational institutions.

We call upon you to provide unwavering support to the affected communities, ensuring their access to trauma counseling, education continuation programmes and resources necessary for the full recovery and reintegration of the affected students.

Additionally, we urge you to prioritise the protection of all educational facilities in the region, addressing the vulnerabilities that terrorists exploit and establishing strategic measures to prevent future incidents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The president must work with our federal lawmakers and state governors to demonstrate that the Nigerian government is resolute in its commitment to guarantee the safety and security of our citizens, particularly our students.

Failure to adequately respond to these threats not only undermines the confidence of the people, but also emboldens terrorists and paints a grim picture of the state of our nation's security.

We implore you to take immediate and decisive action to rescue the abducted students, protect our educational institutions, and secure the future of education in Northern Nigeria.

The time for inaction has passed. We look to your leadership and commitment to prioritise the safety and education of our youths.

Dawud, a journalist, wrote from Kano