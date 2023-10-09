Liberia: Immigration Service to Close All Borders Beginning Monday

Monrovia — The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) spokesman, Abraham Dorley, has announced the closure of all authorized borders by the government of Liberia, starting Monday, October 9, 2023.

During a joint security press briefing over the weekend, LIS Communication Director Dorley told journalists that their decision to close all authorized and unauthorized borders was based on a mandate and instructions from the Minister of Justice, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, to the Commissioner General of the LIS, Col. Robert W. Budy, Sr.

Dorley disclosed that the closure of the borders is aimed at ensuring border safety and security during Tuesday elections. He added that they are working with their neighboring counterparts to strengthen and build border confidence.

He argued that the closure of borders during the elections would not have any adverse effects on cross-border trade because the borders would be closed at 6:00 PM, a time when businesses are already closed. Therefore, it would not significantly impact trade and economic viability.

Furthermore, he clarified that they are not shutting down land borders to prevent the influx of people during the elections, but rather it is a standard protocol during elections.

"In a recent joint security press briefing, the Attorney General of Liberia, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, instructed the Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Service, Col. Robert W. Budy, Sr., to consider all land borders closed beginning Monday at 6:00 PM," he disclosed.

He continued, saying, "Pursuant to that mandate, the LIS, which regulates border movement within the territory of Liberia, has instructed our border and county commanders to close all land borders authorized by the government."

According to him, on Wednesday at 8:00 AM, all land borders will reopen to the public for transactions and movement. He added that General Budy has also instructed the border patrol unit to ensure the closure of unauthorized borders.

"For Liberians wishing to participate in these elections, you need to be in Liberia before Monday at 6:00 PM because no one will be allowed to enter after the borders have been considered closed," he emphasized.

He further asserted that they have been holding a series of meetings and engaging with neighboring countries such as Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Ivory Coast, among others, to strengthen border safety and security.

"We are working jointly with our counterparts to ensure border safety and security during these elections. The closure of borders during elections is a normal protocol to regulate people. As for trade, at 6:00 PM when the borders are closed, it will not affect commercial trade, and they will reopen thereafter," he concluded.