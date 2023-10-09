Liberia: Amb. Endee Engages Liberians in Various Counties to Refrain From Violence, Before, During and After the Elections

Monrovia — At such an intrinsic juncture of the country's existence, Liberians are being implored to exercise their democratic rights responsibly, acknowledging peace, understanding, and respectnow, during and after tomorrow's elections, to avoid a reoccurrence of the country's awkward civil war experience.

As it has always been from her end, this quest for the maintenance of Liberia's peace has not left Amb. Juli Endee, the Founder and Executive Director of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCCP) behind- as she has been doing all she can to ensure that Liberians continue to enjoy peace, amid crucial elections.

This commitment by Amb. Endee has been displayed through major engagements with Liberians in the various counties, on the need to maintain the existing peace before, during and after the elections. "With my quest in promoting peace, I have visited several counties like- Bong, Lofa, Nimba and here Montserrado where I reside in Maintaining the peace," she tells Womenvoices.

Interestingly, she didn't feel complacent with the verbal assurances she attained from citizens of the counties she visited, as such- she saw apt reasons in ensuring that their signatures were captured for accountability. "We use signatures for accountability, holding participants for sustainable peace," Ambassador Juli Endee narrates.

In addition, she emphasizes the actual reason behind her recentpeace endeavor- "We urged citizens especially women to promote in their communities. My main visit to these counties is that people sustain the peace, especially in these elections period."

Liberia is expected to conduct its presidential and legislative elections comes Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The National Elections Commission (NEC) puts the exact figure of the electorate at two-million-four-hundred-seventy-one-thousand-six-hundred-seventeen. It was also disclosed by the National Elections Commission (NEC) that twenty candidates are contesting for the presidential seat.

With this, Amb. Endee has joined several other Liberians to emphasize the need for a peaceful process. Relentless and dedicated as she has been in her quest to ensure the sustainability of the peace and security of Liberia- Amb. Juli Endee says she will continue to promote the peace, tradition and the value of Liberia. For decades, she has been of huge essentiality to the progress of Liberia, including traditional leaders. She has upheld the Liberian culture and tradition, and remains a liaison between the general public and the traditional people.

On countless occasions, Amb. Juli Endee has vowed to remain relentless, steadfast, and proactive in her endeavor to ensure an uninterrupted and sustainable peace in Liberia.

"I will never get tired, I will continue to engage until God take away my life," she promised. The Executive Director of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP), says if she is to make at least two request to God for Liberia, her prayer will be for an uninterrupted and sustainable peace, and sovereignty in Liberia.

"I don't need a title to be able to promote Liberian culture, I will continue to promote the tradition and the value of this land. I will continue to engage with the traditional people with the respect and dignity that I have for them, and I look forward so that Liberia can be a better place," Ambassador Juli Endee vows.

She continues- "As a social worker, I will continue to engage our people, that dialogue supersede all, let us continue to promote peace in our country. You have to sell yourself, your people have to sell you. You have to be marketable, if you are not marketable, people are not going to buy you, don't try to bring chaos, we don't need it, we want peace, we want a peaceful elections, and at the end, whoever win, Liberia wins. We all need to put our hands together to move Liberia forward."

Like the tradition and culture of Liberia, for decades, Amb. Juli Endee has been consistent and committed in her quest to ensure a peaceful Liberia. This has been vividly demonstrated through the Liberia Crusaders for Peace- which has been in existence for over two decades.

As a valid example of her commitment, Liberia recently celebrated 20 years of uninterrupted peace, through the "KUKATORNON" "We Are One" peace initiative that was held in commemoration of the comprehensive peace agreement which ended the Liberia civil war on August 18, 2004, in Accra, Ghana. This year's edition was held by the Liberia Crusaders for Peace under the theme- "Let's sustain the peace" at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, on Friday August 18, 2023.

Amb Juli Endee is the Founder and Executive Director of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP). The LCP is a local Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) organized in 1994.

It was registered under the laws of the Republic of Liberia through the Ministry of Planning and Economic Affairs in 2001. Its office complex is located on Capitol By-pass, Monrovia adjacent the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. Amb. Juli Endee is the Executive Director of the LCP.

The Executive Director is supported by a 42 staff member, 72 animators, 2248 mobilizers and 30 supervisors in the 15 counties of Liberia. The LCP is an advocacy and social mobilization organization that promotes behavior change and participatory communication through community dialogue and conversation, theatre, music and dance.

The LCP has implemented several projects for UNICEF, WFP, WHO, the Ministry of Health, TRC, LISGIS, UNMIL and is currently carrying out sensitization and awareness campaign on HIV/AIDS for the National AIDS-STI Control Program (NACP) Ministry of Agriculture Back to the Soil Campaign.