Liberia: 18 Presidential Candidates Fail to Campaign in Nimba

Ganta, Nimba County — Ahead of the official closing of campaign activities across the country on Sunday, approximately 12 presidential candidates failed to visit the vote-rich Nimba County and engage in campaigning activities. Nimbaisns, who spoke with FrontPageAfrica, are questioning their absence in their county.

Our Nimba County correspondent reported that no reasons have been provided to voters regarding their decision not to visit and campaign in the county.

FrontPageAfrica has gathered reports that only two out of the 20 presidential candidates running for the highest seat are actively campaigning in the 780 towns that make up the county.

The Opposition Unity Party (UP) and Liberia People's Party (LPP) are the two political parties that were able to tour various towns and villages in the county. Meanwhile, President George Weah, who is seeking re-election, spent four days campaigning in the county without reaching out to several towns and villages. His brother, Williams Wial Tuider, from the same Grand Kru County, representing the Democratic Allegiance, only visited the county for a day. Richard Saye Miller, a son of Nimba County running for president under the Liberia for Prosperity (LFP) banner, was unable to visit any towns and villages.

Our correspondent stated that the political parties that visited the vote-rich Nimba County to obtain Nimbaisns' votes include the Opposition Unity Party, represented by Ambassador Joseph Boakai and Vice running mate Senator Jeremiah Koung, the Liberia People's Party, represented by Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, and the ruling Party (CDC), represented by President George Weah. Jeremiah Walpoe from the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Alexander B. Cummings, and William Wial Tuider from the Democratic National Allegiance (DMA) also visited, along with Rev. Sara Beysolow Nyanti of the African Liberation League (ALL) and Lusinee F. Kamara of the All Coalition Party (ALCOP). These are the only political parties that visited the county to garner voter support.

Front Page Africa's Nimba County correspondent also gathered that the rest of the political parties refused to visit the county. They include the Democratic People's Party of Liberia (DPPL), represented by David GB Kiamu, Simeon CM Freeman of the Movement for Progressive Change, the Liberia Restoration Party (LRP), represented by Allen R. Brown Jr., and Edward W. Appleton Jr. of the Grass Roots Development Movement (GDM). Other candidates who refrained from visiting Nimba County include Alex N. Kollie of the Reformers National Congress (RNC), Sheikh A. Kouyaleh of the Liberia First Movement (LFM), Alehma Bendu Kromah of the Independence and Liberia National Union (LINU) representing Dr. Clarence K. Moniba, Robert Franz Morris of the Independence, Joshua Tom Turner of the New Liberia Party, and Luther N. Yorfee of the Liberia Rebuild Movement, among others.