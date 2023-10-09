Liberia: Two Ex-Warlords Compete for Senatorial Seat in Nimba County

Ganta, Nimba County — In the run-up to the October 10th elections, two former rebel generals from the defunct NPFL and INPFL warring factions are among the six senatorial candidates vying for the coveted seat in vote-rich Nimba County.

These two ex-warlords also enjoy the confidence of the two leading presidential candidates.

Senator Prince Johnson, who is seeking re-election for a third term, is backed by the opposition Unity Party's political leader, Amb. Joseph Boakai, and his vice running mate, Senator Jeremiah Koung, while, former general Roland G Duo is receiving support from the incumbent, President George Weah, who has been actively campaigning in the county, urging Nimbaians to rally behind Roland Duo of the CDC for a better Nimba County, in contrast to the self-proclaimed godfather, Prince Johnson.

"Vote for me, President George Weah, and your son Roland G Duo; don't vote for the self-proclaimed godfather, Prince Johnson, who only fought for himself and his family and not in the interests of Nimbaians," said Pres. Weah during recent campaign rally in the county.

Since the commencement of the campaign, Senator Prince Johnson, who seeks re-election for a third term, has been touring the county, emphasizing his role in the war that secured the release of Nimbaians. The senator has also accused President George Weah of failing to provide employment opportunities for Nimbaians and misappropriating the $9 million United States dollars designated for the county's social development funds from the mining company ArclorMittal-Liberia.

Senator Johnson has further accused President George Weah of being responsible for the deaths of four auditors, among others. The senator's speeches have often revolved around tribal lines, with him urging Nimbaians to continue supporting him to avoid becoming vulnerable.

Senator Prince Johnson has been hailed as a hero for the county due to his role in the demise of former President Samuel Doe. However, critics argue that he has not effectively spearheaded any reconstruction efforts for Nimbaians. Political observers suggest that Senator Prince Johnson has also been involved in conflicts between the Mano and Gio tribes.

On the other hand, Roland G Duo's campaign message centers around his 14-year commitment to the county, contrasting it with Senator Prince Johnson's nine months of military service. Duo believes it's high time he received recognition for his 18 years of dedication to the county, similar to what Senator Prince Johnson has received.

Senatorial candidate Roland G Duo refers to himself as a godson rather than a godfather, emphasizing his mission to promote unity and peace among Nimbaians. "I want to be your godson, not your godfather. My leadership will bring relief and progress to the county," he stated.

Although Roland G Duo ran as a representative in District number 4, he faced defeat against Representative Gunpue L Kargon. During the President's recent visit to the county, he criticized Senator Prince Johnson for prioritizing his personal interests and family over the welfare of Nimbaians. President George Weah described Senator Prince Johnson as a poor leader who only sought opportunities for himself and his family, rather than benefiting the county.

FrontPageAfrica has learned that the two former generals have the support of a substantial number of ex-generals from the county.

These six senatorial candidates, including Senator Prince Johnson, Roland G Duo, Nya Twayen Jr., who enjoys widespread support among young people, Lawrence Korquoi, Armstrong Gobac Selekpoh, and former security trainer James Hallowanger. Some Nimbaians interviewed by our correspondent view Nya Twayen Jr. as the best candidate to replace Senator Prince Johnson.