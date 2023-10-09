Liberia: Bility Pledges to Illuminate Tappita Streets and Improve Roads, If...

Tappita — Just three days before the October election, the National Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Musa Bility, has made a commitment to install 1000 solar panels to light up every street and renovate all major roads in Tappita. He has made this promise contingent on the citizens of Tappita voting massively for Mr. Alexander Cummings to advance to the second round of the Presidential race in the October election.

In addition to other developmental initiatives, Bility, who is a Representative Aspirant for District #7 in Nimba County, has already installed solar panel lights on all major streets and refurbished 48 farm-to-market roads, including bridges, in District #7, Nimba County.

As a gesture of his support for Nimba citizens and his call for them to vote for Cummings as the next President, Bility has donated 10 sets of jerseys and 10 footballs each to the Tappita Kickball and football teams.

The CPP National Chairman has expressed unwavering confidence in the professional integrity of Mr. Cummings, considering him the best and most suitable candidate to replace the current administration of President George Weah on October 10. Bility referred to Cummings' remarkable corporate track record and international business connections, emphasizing that there is no intention to take advantage of the Liberian people.

He has pledged that his promise to illuminate every street in District #6 and #9, Lower Nimba County, will be unconditionally fulfilled when Cummings advances to the second round.

Mr. Bility has urged Nimba citizens and all other supporters to vote for both him and Mr. Cummings, emphasizing that without Cummings' Presidency, it will be nearly impossible to fulfill his campaign promises.

Bility stated that Liberians have three options to choose from: to return to the difficult past, accept their current economic conditions, or choose to move forward for a better life. He encouraged Liberians to wake up from their slumber, reflect soberly on the existing harsh realities, and elect Mr. Cummings, who possesses the necessary capacity and expertise to revitalize the country's struggling economy through substantial job creation.

In Saclepea, the CPP National Campaign formally launched his campaign for Nimba County District #7 Representative seat in the National Legislature on Thursday, October 5. The event was attended by senior CPP leaders, including its Standard Bearer, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, who commended Mr. Bility for his invaluable experience and leadership qualities in representing the people of Nimba County in the National Legislature.

In a brief statement, Mr. Bility reiterated his confidence in the business acumen of the CPP Standard Bearer as the best presidential candidate with the capacity to uplift the suffering masses, restore good governance, and combat corruption.