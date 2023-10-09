Liberia: Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Calls for Civic Responsibility Ahead of Historic Elections

6 October 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a towering figure in Liberian politics and the first woman to be elected as a head of state in Africa, underscored the significance of the October 10 elections and highlighted the critical role that peace has played in Liberia's progress.

The former President emphasized the country's potential for development. While acknowledging past achievements on the path to development, she also alluded to the challenges that have at times hindered this progress.

"Through it all, peace has been the enabler," said Sirleaf, drawing upon the wisdom encapsulated in the Vai language: "Komu-moi lor nei awa mu k nyain," which translates to "Through it all, peace has carried us forward."

Sirleaf expressed her profound gratitude to all citizens, individuals, and groups who have contributed to maintaining national peace, which has now marked two decades of uninterrupted harmony in Liberia. She recognized the collective effort that has made this achievement possible.

Additionally, the former president extended her appreciation to the numerous continental, international, and local organizations that will serve as election observers, ensuring that Liberia's electoral processes adhere to international standards. Their presence reinforces the importance of transparent and fair elections in upholding democratic values.

Madam Sirleaf urged Liberian citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote responsibly. She encouraged voters to carefully evaluate the performance records and potential of the candidates vying for their support. Her prayer was that the people choose leaders who can and will steer Liberia towards a brighter future, embodying the vision of a "Better Liberia" and contributing to the realization of "The Africa That We Want."

