Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Condemns Recent Violence in Foya, Lofa County

Liberia's Foreign Minister, H. E. Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., has condemned, in the strongest term, the recent violence in the city of Foya, Lofa County noting all political parties and their supporters should stop the acts of provocation and violence during the remaining period of the electoral process.

Foreign Minister Kemayah indicated that provocation and violence have the potential to undermine the country's peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Kemayah made these remarks on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 when Mr. Leonardo Santos Simao, Special Representative of the Secretary-General of United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Capitol Hill.

The Dean of the Cabinet said, violence has no place in the Liberian elections, adding "the consolidation of Liberia's emerging democracy depends on the peaceful conduct of these elections."

The senior Liberian diplomat said elections are civil matters and should not result in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties thereby leading to impunity, adding that he joins President Dr. George Manneh Weah to condemn, in the strongest terms, such wanton acts of barbarism and calls for an immediate investigation aimed at bringing all perpetrators to justice.

"I am saddened by the violent occurrence in Foya, my home town, that claimed two lives and left several other others brutally wounded. We see this as a clear disregard to the Farmington River Declaration, which all parties and candidates signed onto", Minister Kemayah emphasized.

For his part, Mr. Simão reiterated the commitment of UNOWAS and the United Nations Country team to strengthen their partnership with Liberia, and to continue working with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and other members of the international community, to support Liberia's path towards lasting democracy, peace, and prosperity.

Mr. Simao underscored Liberia's turbulent history and emphasized the importance of preserving the hard-won peace that the country has enjoyed for the past two decades.

"Liberia is a country which went through a very difficult moment. Now the country is enjoying 20 years of peace. And the main challenge is to maintain the peace so that the problems of the past cannot repeat themselves. So, elections can't be moments of risk, relapse of peace in the country; and therefore, all institutions we met with, are fully aware of that," Mr. Simao told the Liberian Foreign Minister.

According to him, Liberia has made significant strides in fortifying its democratic foundations. He said the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for October 10, will mark the fourth consecutive occurrence, accompanied by various legislative elections.

Notably, these elections, he observed, will be the first presidential polls overseen by the Liberia National Police following the withdrawal of the United Nations Mission in Liberia, (UNMIL).

Mr. Simao then commended Liberians for their commitment to peace, highlighting the important role played by the international community in helping Liberia navigate its path to stability.

He assured Liberians that the international community remains dedicated to supporting Liberia's continued progress in peace and development.

The objective of the mission was to assess Liberian stakeholders' political perspectives and to convey messages of peace and inclusivity in the context of the electoral process.

The Joint Mission consulted with political stakeholders and national institutions. They also interacted with members of the Diplomatic Corps and the United Nations Country Team.

The Mission acknowledged the progress in the preparations towards the elections, and underscored the need for peaceful, credible, transparent and inclusive polls in an atmosphere of tolerance that

promotes unity in Liberia.

In particular, the Mission urged political actors to refrain from incendiary rhetoric that incites violence and encouraged all actors to exercise restraint, and assiduously safeguard the hard-won

peace and maintain national cohesion in the country. The delegation highlighted that political leaders have the responsibility to adhere to democratic values and the rule of law.

They further urged political leaders to send clear messages to their supporters and the public that they stand for

peace and reject violence.

The delegation strongly condemned acts of electoral violence, in particular, the violence, loss of lives and destruction of properties that occurred in Foya, Lofa County on 29 September.

They called for swift investigation and accountability of the perpetrators. They reiterated that violence had no place in democratic processes.

The delegation urged political parties and candidates to uphold their commitment to peaceful elections and seek judicial resolution of disputes in accordance with the Farmington River Declaration 2023. They called on the people of Liberia, and their leaders, to continue to demonstrate a high sense of responsibility and preserve its values of tolerance and peace at this moment of democratic consolidation.