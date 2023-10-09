Liberia: Representative Seboe Cautions Supporters to Avoid Electoral Violence

Monrovia — In the lead-up to Liberia's general elections on October 10th, incumbent Representative Dixon Seboe of Montserrado County district 16 emphasized the vital role young people play in safeguarding the nation's hard-earned peace over the past two decades. He urged them to reject violence and ensure a peaceful electoral process, emphasizing that the future of the country rests largely on their shoulders.

Addressing a gathering in New Kru Town on Thursday, the Coalition For Democratic Change (CDC) lawmaker, who is seeking re-election, assured his supporters that the ruling party was committed to maintaining a peaceful election environment. He cautioned against being swayed by those who cannot win in the upcoming elections and are advocating for violence.

Seboe asserted, "As a matter of fact, they have already started preaching war. We will not resort to violence because we are confident in our victory. They are trying to instill fear in you, but let's maintain peace until Tuesday."

He continued, "We will stay away from trouble and encourage our youth not to cause any disturbances." Seboe urged young people to view elections as a platform for exchanging ideas and policies, emphasizing that the ideas and policies that best represent the people should prevail.

Seboe congratulated his supporters for their peaceful conduct in District 16 and called upon them to turn out in large numbers to vote on Tuesday to allow him to continue serving the district. He said, "Your commitment will be evident when you vote for all the candidates on the party's ticket on Tuesday. By 12 am on Wednesday, we hope to be declared the winners. We want to win convincingly, so when they hear CDC in District 16, they will retreat."

Representative Seboe declared that District 16 belonged to CDC, and anyone not aligned with CDC was not truly representing the district's interests. He urged his supporters to vote for the number nine candidate, emphasizing the need for both strikers and defenders, and endorsed Saah Joseph for the Senate as defender number three.

As Liberia approaches the general elections, Representative Dixon Seboe's call for peace resonates strongly with the youth of the nation, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful and democratic transition of power for Liberia's future prosperity.