Liberia: Several Students of Montserrado District #13 Receives Academic Excellence Awards

Monrovia — The Andy Bropleh Jallah Foundation for the 2nd year in succession, has successfully hosted its Montserrado County 'District #13 Academic Excellence Award, a flagship program of the organization that not only honors valedictorians from across the district but also serves as a bridge of opportunities for students and grooms them to maintain the attitude of excellence.

From a very rigorous and comparative evaluation process conducted among 24+ duxes from different high schools across the district, student Alicia S. Tweh (17 yrs) of the famous St. Michael Catholic High School emerged as the ultimate winner with a cash prize of 50, 000 LD, while Sam P. Sonpon (19 yrs) of the Bishop Tue Institute finished as 1st runner-up with the cash prize of 30, 000 and Veronica Wogbeh (18 yrs) of Haweh Academy finished as 2nd runner-up with the cash prize of 10, 000.

Also honored at the program was 10x Africa's best quizzer and academic laureate Cllr. Phil Tarpeh Dixon and District Education Officer (DEO) Hon. Jullie S. Kollie.

Speaking at the occasion virtually, the USA-based founder and CEO of the ABJ Foundation Mr. Andy Bropleh Jallah expressed his delight with working with young people and vowed to permanently contribute to the development of human capital across the district and Liberia at large.