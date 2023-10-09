Liberia: LERC Chairman Discloses U.S.$255k From African Development Bank to Establish Regulatory Database Management Information System

Monrovia — The Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), Dr. Lawrence D. Sekajipo, has disclosed US$255,000 grant approval from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the establishment of Liberia's Regulatory Database Management information system (RDBMS).

The Regulatory Database Management information system, when set up, is expected to digitize the LERC's internal processes which will enable the Commission to improve operational efficiency, achieve higher productivity, and reduce turnaround times in business processes.

Dr. Lawrence D. Sekajipo, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of LERC, addressing a press conference on Thursday in Monrovia, said that in April 2023, the African Development Bank approved a US$255,000 grant for the establishment of RDBMIS at the Commission.

According to Dr. Sekajipo, the RDBMIS will improve the Commission's operational efficiency and quality of regulatory decisions as indicated by the three key regulatory indexes - governance, substance, and outcomes; describing the process as a major milestone in the history of the Commission.

He further revealed that the LERC has received a two-man delegation from Iridis

Technologies, a Ghanaian-based technology firm that specializes in products and automation/general robotics was hired by the AfDB through a Competitive procurement process to implement the project.

"Dr. Kofi Sarpong Adu-Manu is the Lead Consultant and Program Director of Iridis Technologies," he stated.

LERC Chairperson indicated that the delegation is in Liberia for the inception phase of the project implementation which involves field assessment for the commencement of the system design and development activities.

He said that the delegation has been meeting with the technical team at the Commission, stakeholders in the electricity industry, and licensed operators.

Dr. Sekajipo explained that Iridis Technologies has expressed its commitment to support LERC to ensure that all activities are aligned with the Commission's expectations.

He noted that the Commission expects licensed operators to support and cooperate with Iridis Technologies in the setting up the Regulatory Database Management Information System.

"The system, when designed, developed, and deployed will automate key

performance indicators (KPIs) to monitor utilities' performance on

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

benchmarks such as financial performance, technical and commercial quality of service performance, and quality and quality of service delivery and operational efficiency," he stated.

For his part, the Lead Consultant and program Director Adu-Manu said when the process will support the LECR and help the citizens of Liberia to get best service delivery from service providers for the food of the country.

Adu-Manu indicated that the system will be able to manage cases and provide up-to-date information on how things work at LERC.

"Our system will also manage documents and help LERC deliver services in town to its customers," he said.

According to him, the system will support work at the Commission; adding that whatever customers pay for, they will receive.

Adu-Manu revealed that having a rebuts and digitization component will support LERC operations and its board decisions. e delivery and operational efficiency," he stated.

For his part, the Lead Consultant and program Director Adu-Manu said that the process will support the LECR and help the citizens of Liberia to get the best service delivery from service providers for the food of the country.

Adu-Manu indicated that the system will be able to manage cases and provide up-to-date information on how things work at LERC.

"Our system will also manage documents and help LERC deliver services in town to its customers," he said.

According to him, the system will support work at the Commission; adding that whatever customers pay for, they will receive.

Adu-Manu revealed that having a rebuts and digitization component will support LERC operations and its board decisions.