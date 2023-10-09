Liberia: Supreme Court Clears NEC - Finds No Violation Law Despite Exceeding 3,000 Voters Per Precinct Threshold

Monrovia — The Supreme Court has opined that the National Elections Commission did not violate the New Election Law when it exceeded the stated 3,000 voters per precinct threshold at some voting precincts as complained by the opposition Unity Party.

In its ruling signed by all the Justices of the Court excluding Associate Justice Jamesetta Wolokollie, the Court on Friday stated "having thoroughly analyzed the facts and reviewed the applicable laws relevant to the issues raised by the parties herein," it observed that "the wordings of Chapter 4, Section 4.1(2) of the New Elections Law being clear and unambiguous as to the intent of the Legislature, that in instances of difficulties, the National Elections Commission (NEC) to effect the restricted figure of three thousand (3000) voters to a voting precinct, and to avoid voters being deprived of their rights to exercise their franchise, NEC did not violate Section 4.1(2) of the New Elections Law."

The opposition Unity Party had complained that "The New Election Law of Liberia sets the threshold for precincts at 3,000.00 voters, but this was disregarded by the election governing body of Liberia."

Based on this, the Unity Party dragged the NEC before the Supreme Court.

The UP's complaint further mentioned that 93 precincts within nine counties contained more than 3,000.00 voters in a precinct, something they claimed could create precinct overcrowding and long queues, potentially discouraging people from voting.

However, the Supreme Court opined that the National Elections Commission committed no error, therefore, there was no need to issue the Writ of Mandamus filed by the Unity Party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Counsellors George D. W. Saygbeh, Milton D. Taylor, Moiffie Kanneh, and Cooper W. Kruah represented the Unity Party, while Counsellor Micah Wilkins Wright represented the National Elections Commission.

Chapter 4 Section 1.2 of the 2014 revised National Elections law states that "the number of voters in every precinct shall approximately equal, and unless the Commission in any particular case determines, the number of registered voters in any precinct shall not exceed 3000".

In a communication to the NEC, the Unity Party highlighted that 93 precincts in nine counties constituting 4.5% of all voting precincts in Liberia have more than 3,000 voters.

Amongst other things, Chapter 4 Section 1.2 also says "The Commission shall determine and publish the location of polling places to serve the voting precincts; the location of a polling place may be changed by the commission if it determines that it is necessary.

Chapter 4 Section 1.2 of the 2014 revised National Elections law states that "the number of voters in every precinct shall approximately equal, and unless the commission in any particular case determines, the number of registered voters in any precinct shall not exceed 3000".

In a communication to the NEC, the Unity Party highlighted that 93 precincts in nine counties constituting 4.5% of all voting precincts in Liberia have more than 3000 voters.

Amongst other things, Chapter 4 Section 1.2 also says "The commission shall determine and publish the location of polling places to serve the voting precincts; the location of a polling place may be changed by the commission if it determines that it is necessary.