Liberia: National Public Health Institute of Liberia Reinforces Emergency Call Handling Measures for October 10 Elections

Monrovia — In preparation for the upcoming elections scheduled for October 10, 2023, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has announced the reinforcement of measures aimed at ensuring public health and safety during this critical period.

A Special Public Health Emergency Operation has been established, utilizing the National Public Health Emergency Call Center, with the primary objective of providing an efficient and coordinated response to public health inquiries and emergencies that may arise during the electoral process.

The special Emergency Operation is designed to guarantee a swift and well-organized response to emergency situations, inquiries, and concerns that have potential public health implications. This initiative targets the general public, electoral authorities, and relevant stakeholders.

The National Public Health Emergency Line, known as "4455," will continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to address any public health issues that may surface during this crucial period. This dedicated hotline has been a vital resource for citizens seeking assistance with health-related matters.

A highly trained team of operators and supervisors, supported by technical personnel, will be stationed at the call center, which is situated at the National Public Health Institute of Liberia. This team will be on duty around the clock, commencing on October 8, 2023, and will be equipped to respond to a wide range of election-related emergencies. These may include incidents of violence, accidents, medical emergencies, or security concerns reported by the public.

In light of these efforts, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia is urging the public to utilize the 4455 emergency line responsibly and judiciously. By doing so, citizens can contribute to the safety and well-being of their communities during this important electoral period.

The NPHIL's commitment to reinforcing emergency call-handling measures underscores its dedication to safeguarding public health and ensuring a smooth and secure electoral process on October 10, 2023.