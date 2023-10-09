Nigeria: The Civil Service We Want

editorial

The Nigerian civil service, the engine room of policy implementation for any administration, is alleged to have become, also, a cesspool of corruption, inefficiency, tardiness, and low productivity. These concerns reached a boiling point when a recent incident unfolded at the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja.

The Minister of Works ,David Umahi, locked out some staff for coming late to work, sparking a protest and eventually leading to an apology from the minister himself.

This incident raised the issue of indiscipline within the service and the urgent need to transform it into a more productive and efficient arm of government machinery.

The civil service has long been known for its bureaucratic hurdles, sluggishness, and a focus on welfare schemes rather than on performance.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, perhaps, it is time the service was reevaluated to bring its structures and functions up to standards obtainable in other countries where efficiency and productivity are paramount.

One key aspect that stands out in the case of the civil service in Nigeria is the issue of punctuality especially as the workers believe that they are at liberty to come to work and go at times determined by their own convenience without regard to laid down rules.

Minister Umahi's experience with employees arriving at work as late as 1 o'clock in the afternoon is not an isolated incident. This culture of tardiness not only disrupts the workflow but also reflects a lack of dedication to service.

To address this issue, Nigeria can look to countries like Singapore and Japan, known for their punctual and disciplined workforces. In these countries, civil servants are held to high standards of punctuality and attendance.

It is pertinent to note that employees are expected to arrive on time and stay for the full workday, ensuring maximum productivity. Implementing similar practices in Nigeria could impact positively on the nation as a whole.

Furthermore, Umahi's frustration with staff members not being present in their offices to provide necessary files highlights the need for better accountability and transparency.

In many developed nations, their civil services have adopted digital systems and project management tools to streamline processes. These tools enable employees to work more efficiently, track progress, and collaborate seamlessly.

Implementing modern technology in Nigerian government offices could reduce bureaucracy and make information more accessible.

Another issue that plagues the civil service is the lack of a merit-based system for promotions and career advancement. It's common for individuals to advance based on seniority rather than competence, leading to the promotion of unqualified employees into critical positions.

In contrast, countries like the United States have a competitive civil service system that emphasizes merit and competence. Employees are promoted based on their qualifications and performance, ensuring that the best and brightest rise through the ranks.

In our view, to make the civil service more productive, a comprehensive performance evaluation system should be implemented. Employees should be regularly assessed based on their achievements, skills, and contributions to their respective departments. This would incentivize hard work and create a culture of excellence within the civil service.

Moreover, the civil service in Nigeria has often been associated with cumbersome bureaucracy and corruption. Streamlining processes, reducing red tape, and enforcing strict anti-corruption measures are crucial steps toward a more efficient and accountable civil service.

Countries like New Zealand are renowned for their anti-corruption efforts and streamlined government processes, which have resulted in high levels of transparency and efficiency.

In addition to these structural changes, it's essential to invest in the professional development of civil servants. Training and skill enhancement programs should be a continuous process to ensure that employees are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to perform their duties effectively.

This investment in human capital can lead to a more capable and dynamic civil service.

In view of the foregoing, the recent incident at the Federal Ministry of Works serves as a stark reminder of the need for reform within the civil service.

Rather than functioning primarily as a welfare scheme, the civil service should evolve into a productive, efficient, and merit-based institution. Drawing inspiration from successful models in countries like Singapore, Japan, the United States, and New Zealand, Nigeria can embark on a journey of transformation to create a civil service that truly serves the nation and its citizens.

The time for change is now, and it starts with a commitment to excellence, accountability, and productivity.