Nigeria: Smugglers Lose N1.75 Billion As Customs Intercepts Trucks of Rice, Vehicles

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), over the weekend, stated that it intercepted 7,029 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice, foreign used vehicles, foreign soap, used fridges smuggled into the country from Benin republic.

Speaking to newsmen, the acting Comptroller General of the Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, who said the contrabands were intercepted by the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, said the smuggled goods worth N1.75billion.

He further stated that 35,100 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 1,100 litres of diesel were also Intercepted on the verge of being smuggled out of the country, saying 14 suspects were arrested in connection with offenses ranging from violating import/export guidelines, concealment, undervaluation, wrong classification, smuggling and contravening policy directives.

He said, "today's briefing pertains to the commendable interception of foreign parboiled rice by the Federal Operations Unit Zone 'A'. Agriculture, being the cornerstone of Nigeria's economy, underscores the federal government's commitment to achieving self-sustaining growth and enhancing the quality of life for all Nigerians.

"In alignment with this commitment and the spirit of patriotism, our dedicated officers executed a series of operations resulting in the interception and seizure of 7,029 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice. These decisive actions took place at various times and locations within the border corridors of the South-Western states. The objective was twofold, to discourage potential traders from engaging in smuggling activities and to inflict financial losses on active smugglers.

"Beyond the parboiled rice seizures, our operations yielded significant results in September, with the interception of various goods. These include 35,100 liters of PMS; 1,100 liters of diesel; one 40-foot container carrying 360 bales of used clothes; one 40-foot container containing 150 cartons of ladies' handbags, 50 bales of nickers, and other falsely declared items.

Other seizures are one 20-foot container of unprocessed wood; 106 cartons of foreign frozen poultry; 55 pieces of used fridges;110 pieces of used compressors; 148 cartons of foreign soap : 121 cartons of expired hair oil

and 25 units of tokunbo vehicles.

Adeniyi also stated that the unit generated N72.8million through meticulous documentary checks and the issuance of demand notices on consignments that were found to have paid lesser amounts than the appropriate customs duty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Investigations into some of these seizures are ongoing and 14 suspects have been apprehended in connection with various offenses, including violating import/export guidelines, concealment, undervaluation, wrong classification, smuggling, and contravening policy directives. The cumulative duty paid value of the intercepted goods amounts to an impressive N1.75billion.

"Furthermore, the unit generated N72.80million in revenue through meticulous documentary checks and the issuance of demand notices on consignments that were found to have paid lesser amounts than the appropriate customs duty.

"Importers and licensed agents are urged to make sincere declarations, adhere to existing import and export guidelines, and avoid the risk of losing their investments. Compliance is not only a legal obligation but also a strategic choice that ensures the smooth and efficient flow of goods across our borders."