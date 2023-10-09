Liberia: Chinese Ambassador-Designate Extols Foreign Minister Kemayah for Transformation of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Monrovia — The Ambassador-designate at the Chinese Embassy near Monrovia, Amb. YIN Chengwu has extolled H.E. Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. and members of his senior management team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the enormous transformation taking place at the ministry following the launch of the ministry's reform agenda as articulated by Amb. Kemayah.

The Chinese senior diplomat made the assertion Thursday, October 5, 2023 when he presented copies of Letter of Credence to Foreign Minister Kemayah at his foreign ministry office on the Capitol Hill, Monrovia.

He told the Liberian Foreign Minister that Liberia and China have had longstanding diplomatic ties with common interest and shared values which he said need to be further solidified and strengthened for the mutual benefits of the two countries and peoples.

While expressing deep and fair appreciation over the ongoing reform exercise at the Ministry, the Chinese Ambassador-Designate expressed gratitude to Minister Kemayah and his senior management team for initiating the ongoing reform which is hugely impacting the performance of employees of the ministry's home office and its foreign missions abroad.

In response, the Liberian Foreign Minister Kemayah lauded the Chinese government for the development assistance China has continues to render the Government and People of Liberia.

While welcoming the Chinese Ambassador-Designate at his Foreign Ministry office, Amb.Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., also thanked the Chinese Envoy for the visit and praised China for the technical and bilateral training opportunities it continues to render Liberia through the ministry aimed at enhancing the performances of employees.

Foreign Minister Kemayah further hailed the Chinese Envoy for the kind sentiments expressed to the Government and People of Liberia.

The Chief Liberian Diplomat said Liberia as a country remains very resolute in its unwavering commitment to the one China policy which according to him is a focus of the Liberian foreign policy objective in dealing with the People's Republic of China.

Foreign Minister Kemayah told the Chinese diplomat that President George Manneh Weah highly appreciates assistance and attaches importance to the Liberia-China relationship adding "he will continue to work with his Chinese counterpart in deepening cooperation and further strengthening diplomatic ties with Beijing".

At a separate ceremony, Minister Kemayah also received copies of Letters of Credence from the Ambassador-Designate, H.E. Amb. Kingsford Amoako of the Republic of Ghana and congratulated he for his preferment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Liberia.

The Dean of the Cabinet expressed optimism that the bilateral Cooperation between Liberia and Ghana will be further enhanced during the tenure of Ambassador Amoako as Ambassador.

Welcoming the Ambassador-Designate of Ghana, Foreign Minister Kemayah recounted the historic ties dating back to the 1960s and expressed confidence that Liberia-Ghana relations will be marked by excellent achievements through bilateral cooperation during the tenure of His Excellency Amb. Kingsford Amoako.

Minister Kemayah then assured the Ghanaian's Ambassador-Designate of his Ministry's willingness to assist the Ghanaian's Envoy in making his tour of duty in Liberia fruitful and rewarding.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Liberia, Ambassador El-Sayed Helal has disclosed that Liberian cadres will participate annually in more than 50 training courses of capacity building organized by Egyptian Agency of partnership for development in the areas of military training, medicine, energy, operating dams, irrigation and finance.

Outgoing Ambassador Helal further disclosed that Egypt will annually provide fully covered seven scholarships for Liberian students graduates of high school to pursue their university studies in Egypt.

Outgoing Ambassador Helal made these disclosures on Thursday, October 5, 2023 when he paid a farewell courtesy call on Foreign Minister Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., at his Ministry of Foreign Affairs office.

The Egyptian Envoy conveyed a special greeting from H.E. Sameh Shoukry, Foreign Minister of Egypt and express his gratitude to the level of cooperation and coordination exhibited during his tour of duty by various government of Liberia agencies, noting that both countries share common views with regard to a wide array of issues especially cooperation among African countries to tackle challenges of peace, security and development on the continent.

Foreign Minister Kemayah expressed gratitude to the outgoing Ambassador Helal for the level of assistance the Egypt continues to render the Government and people of Liberia.

Foreign Minister Kemayah praised Ambassador Helal for the role he played in strengthening the bilateral and historic ties subsisting between Egypt and Liberia.

The Dean of the Cabinet said President George Manneh Weah sincerely extends gratitude and best wishes to the Outgoing Egyptian Ambassador for his successful tour of duty in Liberia.