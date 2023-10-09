Nigeria: Corporate Icon, Chris Ogunbanjo, Is Dead, Tinubu Mourns

President Bola Tinubu has expressed condolences to the Ogunbanjo family and the entire Ijebu-Ode community over the passing of their patriarch, elder statesman and corporate icon, Dr. Christopher Oladipo Ogunbanjo, who made landmark contributions as one of Nigeria's most celebrated corporate lawyers.

Ogunbajo died at the age of 99.

His death was confirmed yesterday by one of his sons, Senate Tokunboh Ogunbanjo, who described the death of the late sage, as the end of an era

Christopher Oladipo Ogunbajo was born on December 12th, 1923 in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria.

A terse statement issued by senator Ogunbanjo read: "With gratitude to God Almighty, we announce the passing into glory of our great Father who lived for the children, the family, the Church, the community, and the entire Nation - Chief C. O. Ogunbanjo, OFR, (The Great Baba Ijo of the Church of the Epiphany, Erunwon) as he passed into glory yesterday night, 7th October, 2023.

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, and may the good Lord comfort the family he left behind. Adieu Baba Chris Ogunbanjo"

The president, according to a statement issued yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, joined family members, colleagues, friends, and well-wishers of the late legal luminary in mourning the loss of a distinguished figure in Nigeria's legal and business communities, whose multifaceted roles as an industrialist, corporate lawyer and philanthropist had left indelible impressions in these important fields as he empowered and mentored numerous professionals from Nigeria and beyond.

As an honoured recipient of several prestigious chieftaincy titles, including Olotu of Ijebuland, Larinja of Egbaland, Gbadero of Lagos, Lerinja of Egbaland, Baba Oba of Ijebu Imusin, and Baba Oba of Erunwon Ijebu, President Tinubu paid tribute to Pa Ogunbanjo for consistently dedicating himself to championing causes close to his heart, including grassroots community development and advocacy for peaceful co-existence between Nigerians from diverse backgrounds.

The president urged all who are mourning this elder statesman, whose life was characterised by an exceptional commitment to philanthropy and the betterment of the country, to reflect on the extensive contributions he had made to the progress of humanity and to carry forward the ideals he lived for.

According to Tinubu: "Chief Chris Ogunbanjo will be remembered for his extraordinary life of service to his community and the promotion of best business practices as a corporate lawyer of untarnished repute. His contributions to the economic development of Nigeria and commercial law practice in our country will endure."

The president prayed for the peaceful repose of Pa Ogunbanjo's soul and divine comfort to his family and loved ones over this irreparable loss.

Ogunbajo was born on December 12th, 1923 in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria. He is a corporate lawyer, business man and philanthropist.

He was born in Erunwon-Ijebu into one of the most prominent families in that human settlement, the Ogunbanjo family.

His father was a Headmaster, a Deacon and later became a very prominent Pastor and Canon around the Old Western Region. The mother, the late Madam Towobola, hailed from a neighbouring village, Ijebu-Imushin.

He attended St. Phillips Primary School, Aiyetoro, Ile-Ife before proceeding to Oduduwa College, Ife for his secondary education in 1936. In 1938, he moved to the prestigious Igbobi College in Lagos where he completed his secondary education. He obtained a degree in law in 1949 and was called to bar a year later.

Ogunbanjo began his legal practice in 1950 as a Partner in a law firm then known as Samuel, Chris & Michael (made up of the late Chief Samuel Akintola, former Premier of Western Nigeria, Chief Christopher Ogunbanjo and late Justice Michael Odesanya) whose offices were situated at Tinubu Square in the heart of Lagos.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After the dissolution of the partnership in 1960, he created Chris Ogunbanjo & Co; a commercial law firm considered to be the building platform for many successful luminaries in Nigerian legal practice.

Ogunbanjo employed his profession, law, as a veritable instrument of change in the Nigerian Legal, Corporate, Industrial and Management Practice. Within a few years of specialising in Corporate Law, he was spotted and appointed "Retainer-Solicitor" to the NIDB Project by the Federal Government and International Finance Corporation.

He was also part of several top companies such as West African Batteries, Metal Box Toyo, Union Securities, 3M Nigeria, ABB Nigeria, Roche Nigeria and Chemical and Allied Products Limited.

Ogunbanjo got married to his wife, Hilda Ladipo in 1953. She was editor of AMBER, a women's lifestyle magazine established in the 1960s. He has his home in Lagos State.