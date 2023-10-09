Nigeria: #Under30EntrepreneursinNigeria - How 'Rattanitems By Abbie' Was Born - Abbie

interview

One thing I really wished I had known before starting my entrepreneurial journey is: 'Things are never going to play out exactly how I planned them.'

Twenty-five-year-old Abigeal Oluwatobiloba, a graduate of English and Literary Studies, is the CEO of Rattan Items by Abbie (RBA).

Abbie says she has always been a lover of Afrocentric fashion items and has always wanted to do things differently.

She shares her experience in this interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Excerpts:

PT: As a young entrepreneur doing business in Nigeria, how has the journey been?

Abbie: The journey hasn't been a smooth one but I thank God. I won't come here to say it has been a smooth journey because it hasn't. I have days when I just want to delete my brand's account on social media and just give up but here I am, still in the business.

To be very sincere, doing business in Nigeria is very challenging, very, very. Especially this my line of business. It's only in recent times that people are now accepting rattan items. As of three years ago when I started, the acceptance wasn't really encouraging.

There is no business without ups and downs, there are good times and there are bad times too.

PT: How and when did you begin your Afro-centric fashion brand? This is a very unique business brand. Was it something you planned to do or you just stumbled on the idea?

Abbie: This business wasn't something I planned for. I wanted to be a career woman while growing up. I never thought of being a business person because I didn't think it would thrive. This business, I am sure God just wants me to go into it. This is what he wants for me.

In 2019, I saw someone who was selling the bag, I liked it and I bought it, took a picture with rattan and posted it. Two people showed interest in the bag. I told them I was selling it. I doubled the price I bought It, they paid me and I went back to where I bought it to buy more.

More people requested the bag but some of them wanted to pay when they received the bag so I told my dad I needed provisions, and he gave me money to buy provisions. I can't remember how much he gave me but the money was enough to buy ten rattan bags. I'm sure my dad can't even remember this. (I love you, Papa, way too much).

In 2020, March to be precise, I started the brand, did the logo myself, and wrote out my vision and mission for the brand and here I am. It's been more than three years of selling neatly handmade and sophisticated rattan items to Nigerians and also to people outside the country.

PT: At what point did you decide you would make a business of it?

Abbie: That was in 2020 because as of 2019, I still wasn't seeing myself as a business person. I still didn't know that this is what God wants for me. I was just selling the rattan items for fun then.

PT: This line of business is not common. What inspired it and how has the acceptance been?

Abbie: I have always been a lover of Afrocentric fashion items coupled with the fact that I love really unique things. I always want to do things differently and yes; I am glad this is what I am doing. I might not have thrived If I had been in a different business.

As regards acceptance, people have recognised this craft. The love for rattan items is really beautiful to see both in and outside Nigeria.

PT: How did your family take your decision to pursue this line of business?

Abbie: My parents are really enterprising and I took that from them. They were actively involved when I started the business and they still are. My dad loves crafts so much, so my going into this line of business was like a dream come through for him.

PT: Where do you see your business in five years?

Abbie: I have been waiting for this question (smiling). In years to come, which is even very soon, I want to have a showroom for the brand where people can come to choose the sample of the items they want and also shop, by the grace of God. I'm keeping the remaining visions to myself for now. Be on the lookout for this brand, we are just getting started.

PT: If you were to get a grant, what part of your business would you be expanding?

Abbie: The rattan interior/exterior decor part is what I would definitely expand.

PT: Is there anything you wish you had known before you started your entrepreneurial journey?

Abbie: One thing I really wished I had known before starting is: 'Things are never going to play out exactly how I planned them. How I respond when things don't go as planned makes the difference in my ability to move forward or not. Something might feel like a failure in the moment, but I have the ability to reframe the way we think about it.'

PT: Has there been any time you felt like quitting? How did you manage that phase?

Abbie: Many times. I have lost count of how many times I wanted to give up but I'm still here and this brand is still in existence, God is good. Whenever I feel like quitting, I take a break from business/social media. I pray, I look at my order book and that always reminds me of how good God is, and then I refocus and re-strategise.

PT: What advice would you give someone seeking to start this line of business? How long does it take to learn this? Are there challenges getting materials to use, buyers? Do you sell to retailers, or do you sell directly to users?

Abbie: Like I always say, entrepreneurship isn't a child's play. You now see this niche, this rattan business, it's a serious thing, I'm not capping, lol, it's a serious thing. There are days when you get tired and want to give up, it's tiring but through the help of God, you will find it easy, just be consistent, network with people, people who matter, people who will add value to you and your brand.

The time frame to learn this depends on each individual, some people two years, some people three and yes, there are challenges in getting raw materials. We slow down production sometimes because of this. I sell to both retailers and end users. In fact, there's a sale coming up this month's end that is basically for people buying in bulk to resell.

PT: How do you unwind?

Abbie: I hang out with friends but mostly I go on solo dates, I love solo dates. Then whenever I take a break from business, I travel, and all I do when I travel is rest. Most times when I'm tired, I watch movies, read books, and sleep.

PT: On a scale of one to 10, how would you rate Nigerians' interest in this craft? Are we opening up to natural, handmade crafts?

Abbie: I will say eight. As I said earlier, Nigerians are really showing interest in this craft, really opening up and that is honestly amazing. Thanks for supporting a Nigerian-made brand.