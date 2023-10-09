Africa: Four Days Countdown - CAF, LOC Ready for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 Final Draw

Final Draw set for 12 October at 19h00 local time

Top artists and showbiz celebrities to descend to Abidjan for the Draw

Final Draw to decide the fate of 24 African Participating Member Associations

CAF, LOC to release impressive list of Draw Hosts, Draw Assistants and special appearances from Tuesday

CAF Digital pages to break the news as it happens

In four days, Abidjan will host the Final Draw of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023, attended by Africa's biggest stars, showbiz celebrities, football leaders, global media, CAF Family and commercial partners.

The Final Draw will be conducted on Thursday, 12 October 2023 at 19h00 local time (19h00 GMT, 22h00 Cairo/East Africa time, 21h00 CAT).

The draw ceremony will be broadcast live on CAF's YouTube channel and on CAF's global TV partners.

The event, to be beamed in over 50 countries, will be hosted at Parc des Expositions in Abidjan, one of the most iconic and impressive buildings in Cote d'Ivoire's economic hub.

The Final Draw is a major milestone to the kick-off of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 and will see the 24 Participating Member Associations discover their fate for the Group Stages of the competition.

The Final tournament will kick off on 13 January 2024 with the Final game scheduled for 11 February 2024.

On Tuesday, CAF will start revealing some key individuals involved during the Final Draw, including Draw Hosts, Draw Assistants, and notable musical and cultural performers.

CAF and the host Nation, Côte d'Ivoire, have been working together to produce a world-class event for the Final Draw.

The Qualified TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations are:

Côte d'Ivoire (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt,Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia

CAF Communications

For further inquiries, please contact:

communications@cafonline.com