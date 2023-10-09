Nigeria: Leprosy Mission Empowers 24 Children of PLWDs in Sokoto

9 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

Leprosy Mission Nigeria (TLMN) has trained no fewer than 24 children of people with leprosy and persons with disabilities (PWLDs) in various vocational skills in Sokoto State.

The beneficiaries, which were selected across four communities within the state, were trained in tailoring, mechanics, carpentry, and computer graphic design.

The national director, Leprosy Mission Nigeria, Mr Sunday Udo, said the training had been implemented in four states under the Resilience, Disability, Inclusion Project.

Udo, who was represented by the organisation's head of Human Resources and Administration, Orowo Stephen, noted that victims of leprosy have continued to suffer discrimination within the communities they live, adding that the initiative was aimed to help their families to devise means of livelihood rather than resorting to street begging.

"The Leprosy Mission Nigeria is determined to change this ugly situation and ensure that the families of victims of leprosy are empowered. This will discourage street begging in the community they live in and increase their economic values in the society," he stated.

He said four communities in Sokoto State that include; Gwadabawa, Sabon-gandi, Kara, and Amanawa were targeted for the project.

Also, Dr Kabiru Garba, who represented the Sokoto State deputy governor at the event, commended the TLMN for assisting the families of victims of leprosy and other PLWDs in the state.

He said the state government on its part was determined to prioritise the welfare of all persons living with disabilities in the state, adding that the state government has restored the N5,000 monthly stipend given to the less-privileged persons across the state.

