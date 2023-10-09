Nigeria: 4 Die, 3 Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

9 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

FRSC says a bus rammed into a truck at a bend in the "Kara" axis of the expressway.

Four persons were killed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday when a luxury bus rammed into a truck.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said three other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

The spokesperson of the agency in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in Abeokuta.

She said the truck did not stop after the bus rammed into it while negotiating a bend around "Kara" axis on the expressway

Mrs Okpe said also that 21 persons, 13 men and eight women, were involved in the accident.

The corpses were deposited at a morgue in Sagamu in Ogun, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, she said.

