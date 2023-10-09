Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Phone Call From President of State of Palestine

9 October 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has received a phone call from his brother the President of the occupied State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, the presidency of the Republic said on Monday.

Abbas informed the president of the Republic "about the grave abuses committed by the occupying forces against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank," the statement said.

President Tebboune reiterated, to the Palestinian President, "the unwavering solidarity of Algeria, both people and government, with the brotherly Palestinian people."

He stressed that "these developments remind everyone that a just and comprehensive peace, as a strategic choice, can only be achieved by establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian State, with Al-Quds as its capital, in accordance with international law and the Arab peace initiative."

For his part, President Abbas expressed to the president of the Republic "his heartfelt thanks and appreciation for Algeria's unwavering support for the just Palestinian cause," the statement concluded.

