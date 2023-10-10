South Africa: How Feasible Is South Africa's Offer to Mediate in the War Between Israel and Hamas?

9 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Pretoria has offered to mediate to try to end the devastating war that has erupted between Hamas and Israel and which has killed well over 1,000 people on both sides in just two days. But does the ANC government really have the diplomatic skills, the clout and the impartiality to be an honest broker? And is the conflict anywhere near ripe for mediation anyway?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a seven-nation African Peace Mission to try to address Russia's war against Ukraine. Some believe it has achieved some success, particularly because Ramaphosa has been able to deliver some straight messages to his friend Russian President Vladimir Putin about the need to repatriate abducted Ukrainian children and exchange prisoners of war.

Could he do the same in the Middle East, perhaps leveraging the ANC's ties with Hamas?

SA 'ready to mediate'

The government offered its services for peace in its statement this weekend condemning the violence between Israel and Gaza and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

"South Africa stands ready to share its experience in mediation and conflict resolution as it has done on the continent and around the world," it said.

Zev Krengel, the national vice-president of the SA Jewish Board of Deputies, told a press conference on Monday: "I think South Africa could have had a major role to play. I think it still could, with our relationship with Hamas and with Egypt.

"We have had quite a bit of success where we've been the honest broker, where both sides have listened to us. So how could we have played a role...

