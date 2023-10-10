Nigeria: Ex-NFF Vice President Predicts Bright Women's Football Future in Nigeria, Drums Support for New NWFL Board

Akinwunmi welcomed the seemingly high level of interest men are beginning to develop in the women's game in Nigeria.

A former Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Seyi Akinwunmi has drummed up support for the newly-elected Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Board.

Mr Akinwumi made the call during the inaugural Annual General Assembly of the freshly baked NWFL board, in Lagos.

The football chief in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES said he has given the new board the piece of advice needed to excel which is to do the right things at all times.

"There's no nuclear physics, ensure that the referees are well-renumerated and at the right time, ensure the safety of the officials, ensure that the teams are run professionally."

Mr Akinwunmi also stated that he had no doubts the board would be run professionally, and with the elements listed above, people would come looking for women's football, and not the other way round, he assured.

He further said, "If you do the right things, women's football is very appealing as something to sponsor, something to be a part of."

On transitional clubs

When the respected football administrator was asked about transitional clubs with men's teams now venturing into women's teams, he responded with insights into how it is the right time, for such clubs to grab the chance.

The barrister said, "I think that's the way it should be. Any wise club owner should latch onto the opportunity that women's football brings now."

He went on to further buttress his points with what's happening in Europe with the Manchester sides women's team, Chelsea ladies, and Arsenal women.

"It's the way to go, If you are smart, and running this as a business, then it's a logical thing to do, It's not surprising."

He also welcomed the seemingly high level of interest men are beginning to develop in the women's game in Nigeria.

"In 2013, I was opportune to nominate two F.A. Chairman to go to Senegal for women's football talks, I wasn't in the NFF then. We went with two people from the North, Kano, and Plateau States so that they could spread the vision of women's football.

"As the Lagos F.A Chairman, it was one of the cardinal points that we proposed and fabricated. I think that men getting in is because we've seen the opportunity. Human beings follow opportunity."

"The skill level of the women's game, as seen at the World Cup has risen tremendously and we've only just started." He concluded.