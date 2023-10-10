Liberia: Joint Security Concludes Nationwide Deployment Ahead of Historic Elections

As voting gets underway today, the Joint Security has undertaken the task of deploying security officers across the nation to provide protection for the general voting population and poll workers who are to manage the voting process.

The aim of this massive security operation, according to Fitzgerald Biago, Deputy Commissioner of Police, is to maintain a peaceful and orderly atmosphere throughout the voting process, assuring Liberians that their democratic right to cast their votes will be safeguarded.

The Joint Security, comprised of branches from the Liberia National Police, Armed Forces of Liberia, Liberia Immigration Service, and the National Security Agency, Biago told an election security forum in Monrovia on Monday, October 9, ,has been working diligently to plan and coordinate their efforts in ensuring the safety and security of both voters and electoral facilities.

The election security forum, organized by the Center for Democratic Governance (CDG) with support from OSIWA, brought together members of the Joint Security, Civil Society organizations, and the media.

"I just want Liberians and the world to know that we are in readiness for the elections on Tuesday, and we have done all we could to ensure that Liberians receive maximum security protection as they go to the polls," he said. "We are ready at the operational and tactical levels. We all are committed to a free, fair, and transparent electoral process."

To ensure a secured election environment void of intimidation and harassment, Biago disclosed that the Joint Security has completed the deployment of over ten thousand security officers nationwide, with all of the 2080 voting precincts across the country covered. "We have completed our deployment as we speak," he said confidently. "Over ten thousand officers have been deployed across the country, providing security for 5090 polling centers."

He also disclosed that adequate security is being provided to the national headquarters of the NEC, as well as all of the magisterial offices of NEC across the country. "The Joint Security is providing security for the 19 magisterial warehouses across the country where electoral materials are kept," he said. "We will provide 24/7 security for the commissioners, senior NEC staff and others who will be in the premises of the facility during the electoral period.

"Our commitment to maintaining a peaceful environment during the elections is paramount to upholding the democratic process and fostering trusts in the system," the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who is also the Head of the Election Security Committee, said.

The deployment of security officers across the country serves multiple purposes. Firstly, it acts as a deterrent to any potential acts of violence, intimidation, or electoral malpractice. The presence of security personnel helps instill confidence among the voting population and creates an environment where individuals feel safe to exercise their democratic rights freely.

"This is what we want to see. We want to see the Liberian people exercising their rights in a safe environment void of intimidation and harassment, Cllr. Oscar Bloh, Director of CDG, said.

Members of the Joint Security in group photo with executives and staff of CDG

Bloh said that the Joint security must ensure that it live up to its commitment to the Liberian people by providing them a conducive voting environment. "The security sector is one of the major stakeholders in ensuring peaceful, free and fair elections. They have to create the enabling environment so that the people can be free to vote," Bloh said. "The Joint Security must at all times ensure that the risks of electoral violence are mitigated.

The Joint Security, he noted, plays a crucial role in ensuring the integrity and transparency of the elections--by providing a secure environment for poll workers to carry out their duties without fear of interference, the Joint Security enables them to facilitate a smooth and efficient voting process.

However, the Joint Security has assured Liberians that they have undergone extensive training and are well-prepared to handle any potential threats or disturbances that may arise. They have received specialized instruction on crowd control, conflict resolution, and the proper handling of any security-related incidents during the elections.

"Those training have equipped our men with the necessary skills to de-escalate situations and maintain peace while upholding the rights of all citizens," Biago said.

The nationwide deployment of security officers by the Joint Security reflects the commitment of the Liberian government to conducting free, fair, and safe elections. By ensuring the security of voters and poll workers, they are working towards an environment where all participants can have confidence in the electoral process and its outcomes.

Liberians are encouraged to cooperate with the security officers and adhere to the guidelines set forth to guarantee a peaceful voting experience. The Joint Security called on Liberians to report any suspicious activities or concerns to the appropriate authorities, allowing the Joint Security to address them promptly and maintain a secure environment for all.

Meanwhile, the massive and timely deployment of officers across the country, Biago noted, is an assurance of a peaceful and orderly voting process, urging Liberians to exercise their voting rights without fear, knowing that their safety is a top priority. He added that the presence of security personnel aims to deter potential disruptive activities, protect poll workers, and maintain an environment conducive to free and fair elections.