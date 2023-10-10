Liberia: National Elections Commission Promises Credible Elections

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has assured political parties and candidates that it will conduct the 2023 elections in a free, fair, and credible manner.

Davidetta Brown Lansanah, NEC's Chairperson, said the commission remains committed to ensuring that the elections are conducted peacefully.

"We want to assure stakeholders and electoral actors that the NEC remains committed to conducting the 10th October 2023 elections in a free, fair, and credible manner, as it has been the hallmark of this institution," Lansanah said at a press briefing in Monrovia on Monday, October 9.

The NEC Chairperson gave the assurance immediately when the commission began the deployment of electoral materials to all 19 magisterial offices across the country.

"The purpose of this election Eve maiden edition of the daily press briefing is to inform Liberians and all stakeholders that all preparatory activities are on course for the conduct of the 2023 elections," she added. "Electoral materials have been deployed to all of the 19 magistral areas in the 15 counties of Liberia."

According to her, temporary electoral staff have been trained and assigned to their respective polling places. Also, polling staff have begun the deployment of electoral materials to 5,890 polling places within the 2,080 precincts in preparation for the beginning of polls at 8:00 in the morning on Tuesday 10th of October 2023.

"Members of the press, fellow Liberians, the right to vote is one of the inherent rights. I, therefore, urge all Liberians of two million, four hundred and seventy-one six hundred and seventeen registered voters across the country to turn out at various polling places to peacefully cast their ballots for their respective candidates."

Meanwhile, the commission has condemned all electoral violence, calling for citizens to be peaceful as they go out on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 to cast their votes.

"At this time, the National Elections Commission, having observed a lot, condemns in the strongest possible terms all violence that has occurred during the campaign period. With respect to the security arrangements for the election The commission continues to work with joint security in finalizing security arrangements for reelection."