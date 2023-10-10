Nigeria: Kano Censorship Board Confiscates Over 1,000 Copies of Queen Primer, Other 'Immoral' Books

"Praise be to God, everyone in Kano knew that we all woke up to a menace about a book, which is being used to teach our children in primary schools titled 'Queen Primer'.

The Kano State Films and Censorship Board has confiscated over one thousand copies of 'Queen Primer' textbooks used in teaching nursery and primary schools in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, the Kano State Government issued a statement announcing a notification to operators of schools in the state of its intention to prohibit the use of six textbooks in nursery, primary and secondary schools.

Director of the censors board, Abba Al-Mustapha, in a statement on Monday, said, "Praise be to God, everyone in Kano knew that we all woke up to a menace about a book, which is being used to teach our children in primary schools titled 'Queen Primer'.

Mr Almustapha said the books contain vulgar language and are unsuitable for our children's hearing or learning.

" I've mobilised my operation team to swing into action, and they have confiscated about 1,200 copies of the book so far from bookstores and open markets. We will not relent in our investigation to get to the root of the matter to make those responsible face the full wrath of the law.

" The position of the Kano State Films and Censorship Board is that we have banned the use and sale of this book and all related to it in Kano State. We have also banned the use of the book for learning purposes in all primary schools in the State."

Justification

The Kano State Government, through the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Private and Voluntary Institutions, on Saturday, issued a statement announcing a notification to operators of schools in the state of its intention to prohibit the use of six textbooks in nursery, primary and secondary schools.

The statement gave the list of the banned books as The Queen Primer (all editions), A Royal School Series Published by Nelson Publishers Limited; Basic Science Junior Secondary School by Razat Publishers, 2018 edition (JSS3) and Active Basic Science, 2014 edition By Tola Anjorin, Okechukwu Okolo, Philias Yara, Bamidele Mutiu, Fatima Koki, Lydia Gbagu.

Others are Basic Science and Technology for Junior Secondary Schools 1, 2 and 3 by W.K Hamzat, S. Bakare; New Concept English for Senior Secondary Schools for SSS2, revised edition (2018 edition) by J Eyisi, A. Adekunle, T Adepolu, F Ademola Adeoye, Q Adams and, J Eto and Basic Social Studies for Primary Schools by BJ Obebe, D M Mohammed, S N Nwosu, J A Adeyanju and H Carbin.

"As educators and role models, it is our shared responsibility to provide quality education while nurturing a virtuous character among our students," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, parents observed that the books contain sexual and vulgar content that could damage the behaviour of school children.

They applauded the Kano State government and called other state governors to do the same.

A mother, Ummi Tsalha, in Kaduna, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, said the books are vulgarly written and could expose children's sexual acts at a young age.

She mentioned one of the banned books which is also taught in schools, 'Stigma by Samson O. Shobayo.

Mrs Tsalha said it was revealed that the book encourages sexual relationships with HIV patients, kissing, etc.

Likewise, in the book 'Basic Science and Technology for Junior Secondary Schools 1, 2, and 3: By W.K Hamzat, S. Bakare, under pages 29 to 47, pages 48 to 52, pages 64, pages 67 to 73 and page 86 of the three books are said to have content that promotes abortion, LGBT, masturbation and safe sex with condoms.

Parents who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said they are not happy that schools are taking advantage of them, putting their children's lives at risk.

" I don't know what to trust again. These books contain immorality. Since the Kano government got to this, I started checking on some of the books. I think a holistic approach is needed to review what is being taught in our schools." Fatima Abdullahi said.

"I think it should go beyond the state; it should be a national thing," Maryam Hambal said