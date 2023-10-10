LiberiaDecides'23 - Election Umpire Speaks On Women, Youth Participation

Liberians go to the polls on October 10, 2023, to elect a president and vice president, 15 senators, and 73 members of the House of Representatives, the fourth election since the end of the country's devastating civil war in 2003.

Liberia is ranked 156 of 162 countries on the Gender Inequality Index and 163 out of 185 countries on the ranking of women in national parliaments.

The election management body of Liberia, the National Election Commission (NEC), has given reasons for the low number of women vying for political positions in the country.

There are only two women among the 20 candidates contesting for president in the West African country where elections will be held today.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES at the NEC headquarters in Monrovia on Monday, the Chairperson of the commission, Davidetta Lansanah, said it has been difficult for women to participate in politics for various reasons including a failed legislation.

"The law that should have been passed but was not passed was advocating for 30 per cent representation," she said referring to failed moves for a mandatory gender quota that missed the opportunity to become law.

Women make up 50 per cent of Liberia's population. The country is ranked 156 of 162 countries on the Gender Inequality Index and 163 out of 185 countries on the list of women in national parliaments.

Whereas the average percentage of women in national parliaments is 26 per cent for Sub-Saharan Africa and 17 per cent in West Africa, in Liberia, women make up less than 11 per cent of the 103 seats in the National Legislature.

Because the bill was not passed, Mrs Lansanah said they have had to stick to the existing law which allows political parties the power to choose whether or not to give women a 30 per cent quota.

She noted that NEC has encouraged women to come out as candidates, however, political parties question women's ability to win elections for them.

Regardless of these challenges, the gender office of NEC has been working in partnership with UN Women to increase the participation of women in the electoral process, she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The outcome of this partnership is reflected in the number of women who registered for this year's elections.

"If you look at the final registration figures which is 2.4 million, women are over 50 per cent and the males are around 49 per cent," Mrs Lansanah told PREMIUM TIMES.

During the last election in 2017, women made up 49 per cent of the voting population.

She also anticipates that in the coming years, the law on gender quotas will be passed.

Mrs Lansanah also urged Liberian youth not to allow themselves to be used as agents of violence because, at the end of the day, they will be the most affected.

NEC, Mrs Lansanah said, is working with peace-building groups and other peace advocacy groups to address the possibility of young people being used to foment violence.