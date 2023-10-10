Nigeria: NiMet Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Many States This Week

Low to moderate rainfall should be expected over Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Benue, Gombe, Borno and Adamawa State.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says there are chances of heavy rainfall over parts of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Kogi and Ondo States on Tuesday.

Low to moderate rainfall is expected over the FCT, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara, Edo, Abia and Taraba State, NiMet said in a weather advisory Monday.

Also, there are chances of high temperature especially over parts of Katsina, Kano, Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Ogun, Lagos and Borno states, the agency noted.

But elsewhere in the country, there is little or no chance of temperature-related hazards due to the low to moderate temperatures that are anticipated.

By Wednesday, NiMet said, there are good chances of moderate to heavy rainfall over parts of Kaduna, Nasarawa, the FCT, Plateau, Taraba, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Ondo, Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Cross River State.

Low to moderate rainfall should be expected over Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Benue, Gombe, Borno and Adamawa State.

There are also good chances of high temperature over the northernmost part of the country, especially over parts of Katsina, Kano, Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi and Borno states on Wednesday.

Furthermore, NiMet said that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected on Thursday over parts of Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, the FCT, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Taraba and Adamawa State.

During the forecast period, 24 hours of accumulated rainfall is very likely, NiMet said, adding that heavy rainfall can cause flash flooding, riverine flooding, soil erosion, thunder and lightning, and strong winds.

Meanwhile, low to moderate rainfall is expected over Oyo, Kogi, Bauchi, Borno and Gombe State.

In the next three days (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday), there are good chances of very strong winds to affect the extreme north-eastern parts of the country especially parts of Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa and Borno State.

Other states to be affected include the FCT, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Kogi and Nasarawa State.